In the Pipeline: Harbert South Bay Partners Start in California; Solinity Development to Oversee 100-Acre Senior Living, Mixed Use Plan

Construction: Planned

Sagewood announces community expansion plans, seeks input

Life plan community Sagewood has announced plans for a future expansion at the campus. The community first opened in 2010 and now includes 417 units of independent living with more than 600 residents.

In the last 15, Sagewood added assisted living and memory care, five different onsite dining options, a large event space, and a state-of-the-art putting course.

Sagewood is now “actively conducting” focus groups and surveys with current and future residents to determine what features would be most sought after in a planned expansion project.

“We are excited to celebrate our 15-year anniversary and announce our community expansion and upgrades,” says Ed Smith, executive director of Sagewood. “It has been an honor serving Arizona seniors and we are looking forward to making our community even better as we continue to grow. Our goal is to always ensure residents have the best living experience and learning first-hand what they want in the expansion is a really special way to collaborate in creating the future of our community.”

Solinity Development partners with Scott County to develop 100-acre master plan

Solinity Development has partnered with the Scott County Economic Development Authority as the master plan developer to oversee the 100-acre multigenerational, mixed-use community in Tennessee.

The development, known as Riverside, will include age-restricted housing and services including active adult, independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Also, the area will include non-age-restricted housing with workforce housing, restaurants, retail, daycare and green spaces in an age-friendly design.

Sagora renovates Oklahoma communities

Sagora Senior Living will soon start construction on renovations to two Oklahoma communities.

Projects will be completed by the end of this year at Asher Point independent living locations in Bartlesville and Tulsa. Renovations include updated dining rooms, new corridors and updated public spaces along with new flooring, paint, fixtures, decor and furniture.

Renovations will start later this spring and are expected to be completed in August.

“We are dedicated to creating spaces where residents can truly relax and enjoy life,” said Gary Fernandez, VP of Sales and Marketing for Sagora. “By creating modern, inviting spaces—we’re crafting communities that are not only comfortable but places people are proud to call home.”

Construction: In Progress

The James of Irvine starts construction

The James of Irvine, a new senior living community under construction in Irvine, California, recently broke ground at the site and work remains underway.

The community is the first upscale, luxury senior living property in the area and will include 350 studio, one- and two-bedroom residences for independent living, assisted living and memory care. The eight-story community is scheduled to open in mid-2027.

In December, the project was announced by JLL Capital Markets and HJ Sims as the largest tax-exempt senior living financing project of 2024 and largest bond issue of its kind in the market, involving Harbert South Bay Partners, LAMB Properties, P3 Foundation and Momentum Senior Living for the 35-year financing.

“This project has been years in the making, with so many dedicated teams working together since 2017,” said Adam Arnold, Managing Director of Harbert South Bay Partners, who served as emcee. “But as they say, good things come to those who wait — and this is going to be something special, bringing over 200 full-time jobs to the Irvine area.”

The building is owned by the P3 Foundation and is being developed by Harbert South Bay Partners and will be managed by Momentum Senior Living.

“The James will be fully integrated into the Irvine community so residents can truly experience everything it has to offer,” said Josh Johnson, CEO of Momentum Senior Living. “This will be a new class of senior living, where the goal is simple: helping people live longer and better. And with our corporate office just 2 miles away, we’re right here to make that vision a reality.”

Community shared amenities will include bar/lounge, dining venues, gym, indoor pool and spa, salon, therapy rooms, and yoga studio. Additional amenities include art studio, barbecue grills, bocce courts, courtyards with seating areas, fire pits, golf simulator, media lounge, dog park with washroom, theaters and putting green.

Construction: Completed

Kendal at Oberlin completes phase one of renovation effort

Kendal at Oberlin recently announced the completion of phase one of renovations that included updates to dining and common spaces, along with care improvements, according to a Kendal news release.

Renovations included a “complete redesign” of the community’s dining room, gathering space and the nursing station for the Stephens Care Center. Also, the seven existing residential care rooms were incorporated into a memory care support area of the community.

The memory support neighborhood now features a circadian lighting system designed to adjust throughout the day to mimic natural daylight patterns to have a positive impact on older adults living with dementia.

This spring, the community will start on phase two of its master plan that includes improvements to the main kitchen and dining areas and the entrance of the community.