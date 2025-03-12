Solera Senior Living Adds 5 Communities With Acquisition of SageLife

Solera Senior Living has acquired a smaller senior living operator, adding five senior living communities in three states in the process.

On Wednesday, Denver, Colorado-based Solera announced it had acquired senior living operator SageLife and its five communities in Maryland, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. The acquisition grows the operator’s senior living portfolio to 14 properties across nine states and deepens its presence in the Mid-Atlantic region, according to Solera CEO Adam Kaplan.

In emailed comments to Senior Housing News on Monday, Kaplan said Solera has grown “methodically and patiently” compared to some other, more aggressive operators in the industry.

“We have a lot of conviction that now is an ideal window to add high quality communities to the portfolio and to invest proactively in building a truly best in class platform,” Kaplan told SHN. “Sage was a very unique opportunity given how closely the markets, properties and operating philosophy aligned with our brand strategy and core competencies.”

The acquisitions now shift Solera’s largest market concentration to the Mid-Atlantic, where it is operating 10 communities in the region; while expanding its relationship with its largest capital partner, AEW Capital Management. This was done to position Solera to “invest more proactively” on talent and technology infrastructure,” Kaplan said.

While the real estate owners will not change as part of the acquisition, Kaplan confirmed, and Solera plans to recapitalize the buildings into long-term ventures.

“We are in the process of executing on this strategy,” Kaplan told SHN. “Our goal is for this to play out over the next two years.”

With the acquisition of SageLife, Solera will bring on founder Kelly Cook Andress to the company’s advisory board and expand its leadership team with SageLife corporate leaders Vice President of Operations Kim Smith, Regional Director of Clinical Services Beth Anne Maas, Corporate Director of Marketing Heather Kato, Operations Specialist Kevin Caruso, and Sales Specialist Marybeth Cannon. .

“The deal was structured in a manner to account for those limitations and to best align interests between Kelly and Solera,” Kaplan said.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition comes less than one month after Solera assumed management of the former Brightview Bethesda Woodmont Assisted Living and Memory Care following an acquisition by Focus Healthcare Partners.

For the remainder of 2025, Kaplan told SHN that Solera would focus on attracting inside and outside the senior living industry and divert resources to support growth and development.

He also sees opportunities in investing in artificial intelligence to improve care and drive efficiencies in operations while improving care and reducing claim risk. Last August, SHN caught up with Kaplan to discuss Solera’s ongoing shift towards value-based care while also evolving care models in the future.