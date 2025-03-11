Lutheran Senior Services Rebrands as EverTrue to Meet New Expectations of Incoming Residents

One of the largest senior living nonprofits in the U.S. has taken a new name – all in an effort to match the organization’s focus in 2025, the organization’s CEO told Senior Housing News.

Last week, the Brentwood, Missouri-based organization formerly known as Lutheran Senior Services rebranded to EverTrue in a bid to aid its brand recognition efforts and reflect its efforts to meet the “different expectations” of the incoming baby boomer generation. The company also updated its website with the rebrand.

Spurring on the rebrand is the fact that incoming older adults will not simply desire “provision of care” from senior living operators but also help with “pursuing the things they’re passionate about,” according to CEO Adam Marles.

“We needed a brand that would reflect our ability to really deliver on those expectations in a more effective way, while also holding true to our legacy and to our heritage,” Marles told SHN.

Surveys and focus groups with current and prospective residents, staff, donors, vendors, corporate partners and others helped inform the organization’s rebranding effort. According to Marles, the organization’s previous name had led to some confusion in the past regarding whether one had to belong to the Lutheran faith to work or live there.

“Our name was creating barriers to entry for both employer employees and residency clients, and that was the impetus,” Marles said. “That was the impetus. It was taking a look at the data, taking a look at the anecdotal evidence, and saying, ‘There’s an opportunity here for us to do better.”

EverTrue has spent the last year pivoting toward its new chapter. A little fewer than 12 months ago, the organization combined with Diakon, a Lutheran-aligned senior living operator based in Pennsylvania, growing its footprint to a dozen life plan communities, one assisted living community and nine affordable senior housing communities.

Outside of its real estate footprint, EverTrue also offers home- and community-based services through its “Anywhere Care” service line.

Current growth plans include a new community currently under construction and an independent living expansion underway at one EverTrue campus, both anticipated to be completed in early 2026. The organization also recently kicked off a master-planning process to review and update its life plan community portfolio with an eye on the next 15 years.

The organization will continue to pursue acquisitions, partnerships and affiliations in 2025, Marles added.

“We are an organization that is in the midst of some significant growth,” Marles said. “We grew top-line revenue by 50% in 2024 through three acquisitions, and as that growth continues, that will be reflected in the expansion of our brand recognition with the new name.”