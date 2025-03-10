When leaders at Solera Senior Living sought greater transparency around care delivery and pricing, they turned to an innovative NOI-focused operational software platform designed for senior living: AllieHealth.
In May, 2024, Solera piloted the AllieHealth system at its community The Reserve at Lake Austin, in Austin, Texas. Within a month, they saw its direct impact. AllieHealth brought operators improved data collection and documentation compliance to show families exactly how much more care their loved ones needed and how much additional care the operator was already delivering.
After seeing immediate and resounding success, Solera quickly expanded AllieHealth across its entire portfolio.
The results were powerful. Solera and AllieHealth tracked data in a case study at the Denver-based Solera Modena Cherry Creek, where AllieHealth helped them identify 12 residents who would benefit from increased care. In just three months, Solera was able to collect an additional $6,000 monthly care revenue, ultimately achieving a 4.4x return on investment.
“As I reflect on what brought us to AllieHealth, it’s the fact that for so long in senior living, we’ve failed in the transparency of charging for care,” says Solera VP of Operations Phil Lord. “I thought it was because we didn’t understand what the mechanism for charging should look like. But what we began to realize was that we were missing data, and the reason we were missing data is that our team members who were executing care plans were so busy caring for residents that they were missing the most important step, and that was care tracking.”
How care data drives revenue
Founded in 2023, AllieHealth understands that 25-35% of care in senior living is unscheduled, undocumented and unbilled. Combining AI technology, instant rewards and gamification for care staff to record resident condition changes, portfolio escalation and support for care conferences, AllieHealth not only helps operators effectively collect the incremental per need basis (PRN) data but also drives the realization of the care revenue increase.
“We sought a tool that would support our team members in ensuring that we captured recorded care on a per need basis for our residents, and then ultimately an easy way for our team members to track care and add observations to their notes,” Lord says. “That’s when we met Jessie Lucci with AllieHealth — she had a solution that would support us.”
Solera places residents in five care levels, from the lowest care needs at level one to the highest at level five. Pricing varies by care level. Solera assigns a point value to each level, with level five starting at 300 points. The challenge for Solera was that residents in level five experienced a range of needs, some all the way up to 650 points, more than double the need of their fellow level five residents.
“Once we hit the peak of level five, there were so many individuals who needed additional services,” Lord says.
A common point of frustration for people whose loved ones are in senior living is that notion of “additional care.” A person will place their mother or father in senior living and presume that all care needs will be met. That often is not the case, and many senior living residents either place unscheduled and bountiful demands on the community staff, or perhaps need additional outside care provided by a home-based care agency.
What Solera needed was further data to show family members that their loved ones needed these additional services. When family members see that proof, they will pay for those services. Through a simple smartphone app, Solera staff members can use AllieHealth to record every care delivery interaction and task that they have with a given resident. Solera can then incorporate that data into the care plan and adjust pricing accordingly.
“In real time, we were able to let family members know the additional support services we were providing based on that care planning process,” Lord says. “And it was very easy then to add those additional costs because the families believed in the care that we provided to their loved one through the support of AllieHealth.”
ROI, monthly revenue, compliance: top outcomes for Solera with AllieHealth
The AllieHealth platform uses AI to detect critical care and clinical information to support clinical teams in improving care. After about three months of AllieHealth’s case study at Modena Cherry Creek, the results jumped out:
- Modena Cherry Creek successfully collected — not just identified — an increase in monthly ancillary care charges of more than $6,000
- That increase means a realization of $72,000 annualized care revenue and a 4.4x ROI
- The community was able to improve care staff documentation compliance by more than 60%, now up to 98% compliance
The app even has an AI language feature that seamlessly translates between languages — an invaluable tool for frontline staff, especially those for whom English is a second language. Lord credits AllieHealth founder Lucci for her literal hands-on approach and her team’s commitment to understanding the user experience by working directly as a caregiver during product research.
“The AllieHealth team was on the floor with the nurses and caregivers, rolling out the program and helping with training,” Lord says. “One month after the pilot launch, we realized the success of the program and decided to roll it out to the rest of our portfolio.”
Today, Solera views AllieHealth as a major part of its ability to deliver care to residents.
“It’s really helped us,” he says. “AllieHealth has supported us in understanding how we can be transparent, letting us look to the future for better pricing mechanisms when it comes to care. We don’t know what the answer to that is today, but AllieHealth has provided the foundation for us to move one step closer in finding transparency in charging residents for care services.”
To learn more, visit alliehealth.com.