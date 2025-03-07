Movers and Shakers: Clearwater Promotes CEO; Discovery Appoints EVP

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Clearwater promotes CEO

Clearwater Living announced on March 3 Danielle Morgan has been promoted to CEO.

A press release states Morgan will “assume an overall leadership role overseeing the expansion of its operations, including strategic initiatives, growth opportunities and maintaining a thriving culture for its team members.”

Morgan brings more than 30 years of experience to the role. Prior to joining Clearwater in 2017, she served as chief operations officer of MBK Senior Living for 10 years.

Lumina Care taps chief medical officer

Lumina Care, a management services organization, has appointed Elena Vezza as its chief medical officer.

In her new role, she will “lead the company’s growing team of clinical providers in optimizing patient outcomes by integrating preventive strategies, remote patient monitoring and transitional care management into comprehensive treatment plans,” a press release states.

Prior to joining Lumina Care, Vezza maintained a private practice in Bronx, New York, for over 20 years.

Discovery Senior Living appoints executive vice president

Discovery Senior Living has appointed Diana Thies to its newly created executive vice President of brand management and corporate communications role.

A press release states Thies will “continue to oversee an expanded corporate communications group, strengthening Discovery’s relationships with key stakeholders, media and partners, while also leading internal communications.”

Thies has been with Discovery since 2002 and held a number of roles, including senior vice president of sales and marketing and senior vice president of marketing and product development. She is credited with developing and building a “comprehensive in-house creative advertising and digital marketing agency resulting in a new incremental revenue stream for Discovery.”

Senior Living Communities announces VP of sales, hospitality

Senior Living Communities has named Matthew Barger as its vice president of sales and hospitality.

In his role, Barger will oversee and guide the company’s “commitment to delivering excellence in services and experiences,” a press release states.

Barger has been with Senior Living Communities since 2017, where he joined as the director of dining services at Osprey Village. He has also held the titles of lifestyle advisor, care services administrator, executive director and vice president of operations.

Atlas advances executive, regional leadership teams

Atlas Senior Living has announced a variety of promotions across its executive and regional leadership teams.

A press release states those being promoted are:

Melissa Rost, formerly vice president of clinical compliance, is now executive vice president of clinical compliance.

Angie Surls, formerly vice president of operations, is now executive vice president of operations.

Keith Martin, formerly regional director of operations, is now senior regional director of operations.

Wayman Parks, formerly regional director of operations, is now senior regional director of operations.

Carol Brinegar, currently vice president of operations, will transition to vice president of new acquisitions and operations specialist.

“These leadership advancements reflect the growth, dedication and expertise of our team,” Scott Goldberg, co-founder, president and CEO of Atlas Senior Living said in the release. “We believe the changes more accurately reflect the significant contributions and value that these individuals bring to Atlas.”

Ventas promotes leadership team

Ventas has announced a variety of promotions across its leadership team.

According to a LinkedIn post, promotees include:

Brian Fry to senior vice president of asset management.

Carri Hanson to senior vice president of strategy and analytics.

Robb Cozad to vice president of investments.

Brit De La Parra to vice president of FP&A

Ashley Ewing to vice president of operational accounting.

“These colleagues embody the leadership, judgment, expertise and initiative valued at Ventas, and we are excited to recognize and celebrate their success,” the post states.

Oxford Enhanced Senior Living names executive director

Oxford Enhanced Senior Living has named Ellen Michael as its new executive director.

In her role, Michael is responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the community.

Michael brings over 20 years of experience to the position, most recently serving as executive director of Woodland Creek Alzheimer’s Specialty Care Center, a press release states.

New executive director joins Carroll Lutheran Village

Carroll Lutheran Village announced Renee Garvin has joined as its new executive director.

In her role, Garvin is responsible for the day to day operations of the life plan community.

A press release states Garvin brings more than 30 years of experience as a leader in senior living to the role.

Waltonwood Senior Living announces executive director

Waltonwood Senior Living appointed Eric Davis as the executive director of its Waltonwood Lead Mine community, set to open this fall.

When the community opens, Davis will be responsible for overseeing its daily operations.

Davis brings 15 years of experience to the role. He joined 2015 as a wellness nurse. Most recently, he served as senior executive director at Waltonwood Cotswold in Charlotte, North Carolina, a press release states.

FellowshipLife promotes director of hospitality

FellowshipLife has promoted Christopher Voorman as the director of hospitality for its Riverwalk Village at the House of the Good Shepherd community.

A press release states that in this role, Voorman will lead culinary, housekeeping and laundry services.

“At Riverwalk Village at The House of the Good Shepherd, we see this director of hospitality role being adopted by other communities within the industry, paving the way for premium service offerings,” Voorman said in the release.