In the Pipeline: LCS Opens High Acuity Center in New York; Harbert South Bay Partners Plan California Luxe Project

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: Planned

New luxury community announced in California

The Whitford, a new luxury senior living community in Dublin, California, was recently announced.

Advertisement

The community is slated to open in late 2026, and will include 140 assisted living and memory care units with multiple floor plans up to 1,499 square-feet.

Harbert South Bay Partners is the developer of the project.

The design includes modern and residential design added with earth tones, according to a news release announcing the project. Amenities include multiple dining venues and private dining options with an indoor pool, gym, yoga studio, hair salon and media lounges. Other amenities include a golf simulator, two courtyards with outdoor spaces and a pet park.

Advertisement

Construction: Completed

University-based community opens assisted living, memory car center in New York

Broadview at Purchase College, a community on the campus of SUNY in Purchase, New York operated by Life Care Services, recently opened the High Point Center for Care on the campus.

As previously reported by Senior Housing News’ Memory Care Business, the center is a two-story building with 32 private suites on the first floor and 36 assisted living units to meet varying acuity needs of residents in assisted living and memory care.

The larger community, Broadview at Purchase College, opened in December 2024, and is 97% occupied.

“The High Point Center for Care supports varying levels of care, allowing our residents to age in place while still enjoying the same comforts, amenities, and activities as the Broadview community – including Assisted Living, Enhanced Assisted Living, and Memory Care,” said Executive Director Ashley Wade.

Assisted living amenities include one-bedroom suites with walk-in showers, kitchenettes and support from staff for daily activities. The 32 memory care private suites were designed to reduce confusion of those living with dementia and improve confidence while keeping older adults safe.

Other amenities at the community as a whole include a pool, fitness center, movie theater, spa, salon, multiple dining venues and an on-site health center contrasted with the 174 apartments across 10 different floorplans. There are also 46 villas and single-family homes on the property with four floor plans.

Morning Pointe Senior Living completes renovation in Kentucky

Senior living provider Morning Pointe Senior Living recently announced the completion of a $2.5 million renovation at Morning Pointe of Owensboro, Kentucky.

The $2.5 million renovation updated the building and expanded clinical services offered at the community. Physical plant updates included new paint, flooring and furniture along with new in-unit cabinets and an updated nurses station.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned