RoseVilla CEO: Senior Living Industry Must ‘Go For It’ and Launch More Sustainability Efforts 

RoseVilla Senior Living is seeking new ways to grow the community and further its environmentally sustainable efforts in 2025 and beyond.

The Portland, Oregon life plan community is no stranger to doing so. The organization has in the past launched zero-emission neighborhoods that conserve energy and water – and serve as a draw for prospective residents.

Glen Lewis joined RoseVilla as CEO in 2024, following stints with Aegis Living and WesleyLife.

Under Lewis’ leadership, RoseVilla has continued work on its 25-year “resiliency action plan” centered on environmentally sustainable development in senior living. Sustainability efforts could bring new opportunities for CCRC and life plan communities due to their density and scale associated with the property type, Lewis said.

“I encourage my peers in the industry—let’s go for it,” Lewis said in a recent episode of the Transform podcast. “Let’s collectively commit to building responsibly, taking incremental steps to reduce our environmental impact, choosing renewable energy sources, and leading by example.”

A recent example includes RoseVilla building a new carport that was razed by a fire to include earthquake-resistant construction with solar panels on the roof and a rainwater storage system with a potable water filtration system. The solar power feeds into backup energy storage that can be saved in the event of a power outage while in daily use functions as a parking space for residents’ vehicles.

This is part of RoseVilla’s plan to add future “RosePort” locations across the 22-acre campus in the event of natural disasters that could otherwise disrupt community life, with eight sites being identified across the sprawling community.

Over the last two years, the community completed two new buildings to accommodate new neighborhoods and updated community amenities in multiple phases that were recognized by Senior Housing News in the 2023 Architecture and Design Awards for Best CCRC category.

In 2025 the community is preparing to launch a 10-year master plan, which aims to add additional services to the campus. Future growth includes potential independent living and skilled nursing additions, along with additional services like adult day.

Listen to the full Transform episode here:

This following transcript has been edited for length and clarity:

On past experience at WesleyLife and Aegis Living informing Lewis’ current role at RoseVilla:

I joined Rose Villa in April 2024 after a journey that most recently took me to WesleyLife in Des Moines, Iowa. I had an amazing experience with WesleyLife. Before that, I was with Aegis Living in Seattle.

Joining RoseVilla was a dream opportunity for me because of everything I just described and who we are as an organization. My roots have been in the Pacific Northwest for a long time, and I had a strong desire to return. Landing at RoseVilla was the perfect opportunity.

My time at WesleyLife was my first experience in the nonprofit CCRC space. With a 77-year history in senior housing and an expanding role in other areas of nonprofit work, WesleyLife serves older adults and individuals of all ages in Des Moines. It gave me a deep appreciation for the power of nonprofit organizations and the impact of philanthropic work—not just on the residents they serve but also beyond their campuses.

At WesleyLife, I saw firsthand how an organization can extend its mission beyond senior housing. They run the Meals on Wheels program in Des Moines, contribute to public health initiatives, and engage in philanthropy to meet broader community needs. That experience has shaped my perspective as a leader at RoseVilla.

Now, I’m thinking about how we continue evolving senior housing, redefining what it can be, and identifying community needs where we can leverage the collaborative genius of CCRC campuses nationwide. With our residents, team members, and philanthropic efforts, we have the opportunity to extend our impact beyond our walls. That’s one of the things I’m most excited about and a key lesson I bring from my time at WesleyLife.

On RoseVilla’s recent 10-year master plan:

Before I joined RoseVilla, the organization had just closed the chapter on a 10-year master plan—10 years of major redevelopment and repositioning of the campus. This included two net-zero neighborhoods, the first of their kind in senior housing, a complete campus redesign, pocket neighborhoods, and gray water reclamation systems. The list goes on.

When I arrived, RoseVilla had completed this transformation and was sitting on a waitlist of 400-plus eager, prospective residents. So, we immediately decided that while one chapter had closed, it was time to open a new one. In late 2024 and early 2025, we launched a five-year strategic plan, which is now nearly finalized and will be completed in the next few weeks. At the same time, we are opening a new 10-year master plan, having already signed our master plan contract with our partner. Active engagement in that process begins in the next week or two.

Meanwhile, we have remained focused on operations and sustainability. Before I arrived, RoseVilla developed a 25-year resiliency action plan, which continues to guide our organization. I bring this up because, unfortunately—or perhaps fortunately—we experienced a garage fire on campus. Rather than simply replacing it, we took the opportunity to align with our resiliency plan. As CEO, I saw this as a chance to develop what we now call the RosePort—a resilient building that reinforces our commitment to sustainability and disaster preparedness. It is currently under construction and should be completed by August of this year.

On construction around the RoseVilla campus:

If you ever visit RoseVilla, you’ll see an interconnected system of neighborhoods and micro-neighborhoods spread across 22 acres, each with unique architecture. When developing our 25-year Resiliency Action Plan, we prioritized creating what we call RosePorts—resilient buildings designed to support the community in times of crisis. We identified eight locations across the campus for these structures.

A great example is our new carport garage. In daily use, it functions as a parking space for four resident vehicles. However, it is also earthquake-proof, equipped with solar panels, a rainwater storage system, and a potable water filtration system. The solar power feeds into backup battery storage, ensuring a reserve in case of an outage.

The goal is for these RosePorts to serve as safe gathering spaces for residents and team members during a natural disaster. They are stocked with food and have enough stored rainwater to provide drinking water for all residents for up to three days through the filtration system. As we continue implementing our Resiliency Action Plan, we will systematically replace older buildings with new RosePorts, ensuring long-term sustainability and preparedness.

How resident input helps guide the future growth of RoseVilla:

I feel incredibly fortunate to lead a campus with residents who genuinely want to leave the world better than they found it. Sustainability and resiliency are areas they are deeply passionate about. Our community culture is resident-driven, and when we say it’s “vibrant,” we don’t just mean a full calendar of activities—we mean a highly engaged and involved population that actively shapes our organization’s future.

Our residents’ commitment to sustainability is evident through our green team, a resident-led group that pushes us to align our actions with our values. Many campuses have green teams, but ours truly challenges leadership to take meaningful steps. It’s easy for an organization to set goals from the top down, but here, our residents drive the vision, and as leaders, it’s our job to help realize it. Their passion has been the driving force behind our sustainability and resiliency efforts.

Personally, I believe in sustainability both as a moral responsibility and a smart business strategy. But more importantly, our residents demand it. Their input has shaped our 25-year Resiliency Plan, and now, we are preparing to launch a 25-year sustainability action plan—both developed in collaboration between residents, the Green Team, and our administration.

A great example of their leadership is the CCRC Climate Resiliency Summit they organized. Residents wanted to share best practices across the Portland metro area, so they brought together over 180 participants from five CCRCs—both residents and administrators—to collaborate on improving sustainability efforts. This level of resident-driven action is what makes our community truly exceptional.

On sustainability in senior living and call to action:

The increasing frequency of climate disasters is astonishing. In recent years, we’ve seen a significant rise in events affecting areas that were previously untouched or less frequently impacted. These disasters come with direct business costs, not just for affected regions but across industries.

A clear example is property and casualty insurance. Insurance renewal rates have surged nationwide, particularly for CCRCs in high-risk areas. However, our organization saw its 2024 renewal for 2025 decrease rather than increase. This was largely due to our 25-year resiliency action plan, which mitigates risk and provides clear, validated action steps. By demonstrating a strong infrastructure and preparedness, we’ve reassured our insurance partners and reduced costs.

Beyond the business case, resiliency is critical for resident safety and security. This morning, I spoke with a resident about how unique CCRCs are—our 400-person campus brings together people with diverse backgrounds, education, and experiences, all within 22 acres. Leveraging this collective knowledge allows us to continuously improve and make a greater impact.

Sustainability and resiliency also present a major opportunity for CCRCs nationwide. Together, we have the ability to drive meaningful change. I encourage my peers in the industry—let’s go for it. Let’s collectively commit to building responsibly, taking incremental steps to reduce our environmental impact, choosing renewable energy sources, and leading by example. Our communities respect and trust this generation, and we have the chance to show them that sustainability and resiliency matter.

On RoseVilla as an incubation zone for senior living technology:

When it comes to evaluating new technology, I’m not alone in feeling overwhelmed. My phone rings and my inbox fills daily with pitches from tech companies trying to convince us to adopt their products. Sifting through these to determine which ones genuinely enhance resident health, experience, or operational efficiency is a challenge.

That’s why we were intrigued when Barbara Kohnen Adriance of the Malden Collective approached us with a grant from the state of Oregon. She proposed a partnership where we could test-drive and collaborate with select tech companies, providing real-world feedback while allowing our residents and team members to engage with innovative solutions. Through this program, we initially reviewed 12 to 13 different products, ultimately selecting three for pilot testing.

In 2024, we launched our first partnership with WalkWise, a North Dakota-based company. Their product—a small sensor attached to walkers and wheelchairs—tracks movement data and transmits it to a dashboard accessible to our team. This has been a game-changer, helping us enhance resident well-being and care plans. It’s also led to unexpected insights, such as discovering residents avoiding common areas during the day due to mobility concerns. This feedback allowed our social workers to intervene and provide support.

Next, we’re piloting Camino Robotics with an electric-assisted mobility aid with built-in cameras that track posture and movement. The collected data integrates into therapy plans, helping therapists tailor interventions more effectively.

This program has given us a first look at cutting-edge products before they hit the market, allowing our residents to engage with groundbreaking technology and positioning us at the forefront of innovation in senior living.

On 2025 growth for RoseVilla:

Looking ahead to 2025, we’re exploring several exciting initiatives at RoseVilla. While our available land is somewhat limited, we are carefully evaluating our options through master planning and board discussions to determine our next steps.

One major focus is the feasibility study for skilled nursing. Many providers have moved away from this space, but the need remains. RoseVilla has not offered skilled nursing in recent years, though it was part of our history. While we wouldn’t build a large-scale skilled nursing facility, we are seriously considering introducing this level of care to our community. We expect to complete the feasibility study soon, which will guide our decision-making.

We have also restructured our waitlist program, which previously required a simple $3,000 deposit but resulted in a 22- to 25-year wait—far too long for most people planning their retirement. To provide more control and clarity, we introduced a tiered system and we really wanted to allow residents in the waitlist program to have more autonomy and more decision making on their timeframe to move to RoseVilla as our committed tier that has a financial commitment.

It requires a $75,000 commitment if you are interested in our new neighborhoods, a $20,000 commitment if you’re interested in classic cottages and a monthly service fee. That’s about a one to two-year path to residency at RoseVilla limited to 32 people. The next tier at $6,000 and no monthly service fee. That’s a three-to-four year path to RoseVilla.

We also have a partnership with healthy lifetime, which is the University of Michigan Medical School older adult program for healthy outcomes. We definitely will do some expansion of independent living and that will all be through the lens of sustainability and definitely additional net zero neighborhoods. We’re also looking at a free standing assisted living community and doing something very small on our campus.

Is there a space for us on our campus to do a very unique net zero assisted living environment that really changes the dynamics of what assisted living is. We’re also in discussions about an inpatient hospice program on our campus and not just for residents on our campus, they will certainly take first priority, but those that don’t live on our campus in providing that service and expanding some of our services and amenities we have.

We’ve evaluated summer childcare options in our community and found that many families struggle to find programs. In response, we are considering a summer camp on our campus, running in six- to eight-week intervals, where residents and team members can actively participate.

Another initiative we’re exploring is how to better support couples when one partner has mid- to late-stage dementia, and the other does not. In most settings, they must be separated as one moves to a higher level of care. We are assessing whether we can create a model that allows them to live together while ensuring the necessary care, freedom, and autonomy in a safe environment.

On outlook for senior living and RoseVIlla’s future:

The outlook for senior living is promising. There is a significant and growing demand—current data suggests we need 750,000 new units by 2030 to keep pace. Yet, at our current rate, the industry will likely build only 250,000. This presents a major opportunity for providers to develop new communities and maintain strong occupancy.

I’m excited about this future, but I also believe the next wave of residents—those exploring senior housing in the next one to five years—will expect not just high-quality housing but also innovative operations and integrity in how organizations are run. Many of the priorities we’ve discussed today align with what they’re seeking.

I’m highly optimistic about the next five years in senior housing. The key is to stay true to our values, regardless of changes in administration or economic shifts. If we do that, I believe we’ll see lasting success.