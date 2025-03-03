Senior Living Dealbook: SRI Management Adds Five Communities; Brookdale Completes Two Acquisitions

Transactions

SRI Management adds five communities

SRI Management announced it added five communities to its portfolio in partnership with Imprint Property Group.

A press release states the expansion strengthens the operator’s presence in Colorado, Kansas, South Carolina and Oklahoma. The new communities include Alderbrook Village, Ashbrook Village, Aspens at Fort Collins, Creekside Village and The Village at Southlake.

SRI Management now oversees 54 communities in 13 states.

Brookdale completes two acquisitions

Brookdale Senior Living closed on two previously announced portfolio acquisitions on March 3.

According to a press release, the initial three portfolio acquisition plan was announced in September 2024.

The release states Brookdale is “realizing predictable high-yielding returns” on 41 assets and increasing its owned real estate portfolio.

Fellowship Family adds Georgia community to portfolio

The Fellowship Family announced it added Fellowship Hillside to its senior living portfolio.

A press release states the community has 100 units of independent living cottages, assisted living and enhanced memory care apartments. The addition also brings 50 more employees to The Fellowship Family’s workforce.

Moving forward, plans are underway to “enhance the landscaping” of the 14 acre community, the release states.

Onelife acquires The Woodlake

Onelife Senior Living has acquired The Woodlake, a 137-unit senior living community in Sacramento, California.

A press release states the acquisition marks Onelife’s 15th property and its fourth in California.

“The Woodlake Senior Living represents a strategic expansion of our California presence,” Dan Williams, CEO of ONELIFE Senior Living, said in the release.

SLIB closes on Georgia property

Senior Living Investment Brokerage closed on the sale of LaGrange Heritage Senior Living, a 100-unit senior living community in LaGrange, Georgia on Feb. 18.

The property was built in 2021 on 14 acres of land, according to a press release.

The release states the seller was a Georgia-based developer, and the buyer is a regional operator that has partnered with an institutional capital provider. The buyer “intends to

improve marketing efforts to boost the occupancy further to finish lease-up.”

Financings

Berkadia secures $14.6M for Florida community

Berkadia announced it arranged $14.6 million in bridge financing for an assisted living facility in New Port Richey, Florida on Feb. 28.

According to a press release, the “12-month, interest-only loan was used to retire existing debt and return capital to the sponsor for future development.”

The release notes Berkadia is expected to close the subsequent HUD refinance by the end of 2025.

JLL secures $42.2M bridge financing for apartment community

JLL Capital Markets announced it secured $42.2 million in bridge financing for Risor SLP, a 55 and up apartment community in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

A press release states the community is located in one of the “most affluent suburbs in the metro.”

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Roers Companies, in arranging the 2.5-year, floating-rate refinance, the press release states.