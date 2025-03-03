Clearwater Names New CEO, Nears 20-Community Senior Living Footprint

Senior living provider Clearwater Living has promoted Danielle Morgan to the role of CEO as it nears a 20-community footprint in 2025.

Morgan, who has worked as the Newport Beach, California-based operator’s president since 2017, is in her new role tasked with expanding operations and strategic initiatives and building a stronger culture. In 2025 under her direction, Clearwater Living will focus on the lease-up and stabilization of its newest communities, along with entering new markets.

With two communities in lease-up and four set to open this year, building out a strong executive team also remains a top priority, Morgan told Senior Housing News.

“Our path to success is only limited by our ability to find, nurture, and retain top talent,” Morgan told SHN in a statement.

Clearwater Living’s growth last year included expanding in Texas through a relationship with Hines and opening two new communities in California. At the time, the company reported an average occupancy rate of 94%.

As part of Morgan’s promotion to CEO, the company also hired Ed Ward as senior vice president of operations and named Kristine Delgado to chief revenue officer. Morgan’s past role as president and COO will be backfilled soon, a spokesperson for the company said.

Morgan brings over three decades of experience in the financial services and senior living industries. Prior to joining Clearwater, Morgan had worked as COO at MBK Senior Living and as an area manager of operations and senior executive director at Sunrise Senior Living.

Morgan also serves on the board of directors for the California Assisted Living Association (CALA) and is a past board chair of the CALA executive committee. She is additionally a member of the executive board for the American Senior Housing Association (ASHA).

Clearwater Living Founder Tony Ferrero will continue as chairman of the organization with the leadership announcement.

Ferrero also plans to expand Clearwater Living’s parent company, InSite Realty Advisors, a real estate advisory, investment and development firm.

“I see tremendous opportunities to grow our businesses in related industries, allowing us to diversify our portfolios while enhancing synergies among our operational teams,” Ferrero said in the news release.

InSite Realty Advisors manages $8 billion in multifamily age-restricted communities, manufactured housing and mixed-use commercia. assets across the U.S.