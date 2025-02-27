In the Pipeline: Benchmark Expands in Two States; Erickson Grows in Virginia

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Benchmark Senior Living expands to New Jersey, New York

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Benchmark Senior Living will expand its northeastern footprint with the addition of a new community located in Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

While construction starts in New Jersey at , Benchmark also is developing a community in Thornwood, New York, Benchmark at Mount Pleasant.

“Scotch Plains and the Mount Pleasant projects will be among several new communities to join the Benchmark family in the near future, as we concentrate on growing our footprint in the Boston-to-DC corridor,” Benchmark Senior Living CEO Tom Grape said in a news release.

Benchmark builds off of its recent opening in Alexandria, Virginia, bringing the Benchmark brand to the Washington D.C. area last year.

The new development in New Jersey will span 81,692 square-feet of indoor and outdoor space across three floors with 86 studio, one-bedroom apartments with kitchenettes and handicap-accessible bathrooms. A grand staircase will provide access to the lobby, bistro, club room, multiple dining rooms, recreational area and outdoor patios. Lighting in the new community will automatically adjust to adapt to circadian rhythm to help improve residents’ disposition.

Other amenities include a wellness center, fitness center, rehab room, hair salon, library , lounge, theater and multipurpose space for events and programming. Topping it all off, a rooftop deck will play home to future events held by Benchmark.

The Scotch Plains community is developed in partnership with National Development with Capitol Seniors Housing assisting in design and Capitol Seniors Housing of Washington D.C. will also provide development services. Meyer Design is providing architectural and interior design services with IMC Construction as the general contractor.

Pending assisted living license approval, Benchmark in Scotch Plains is expected to open late 2026.

Construction: Completed

Erickson Senior Living hosts grand opening following expansion

Erickson Senior Living recently held a grand opening ceremony for its latest project, the expansion of Ashby Ponds in Ashburn, Virginia, according to a company news release.

The four-story assisted living and memory care expansion adds 109 residences with multiple floor plans with amenity spaces and outdoor courtyards.

“The ribbon cutting for Orchard Terrace was the fulfillment of a commitment made to those who live at Ashby Ponds,” stated Tom Channon, Executive Director. “Orchard Terrace will provide the continuum of care services to residents and local seniors, right here on campus, should they need this level of care.”

Amenities include spaces for activities and programming, family kitchens, living rooms, library, bistro, restaurant, fitness room, sun porches and an interior courtyard to allow for outdoor dining. Also included is a fireplace and bocce ball court. A rooftop terrace also provides outdoor space for memory care residents, the release said.

The project’s general contractor is Davis Construction with SFCS Architects serving as the project architect.

QSL announces grand re-opening of South Carolina community

QSL Management recently announced the grand re-opening of Haywood Estates by Barclay House, an independent living community in Greenville, South Carolina.

The community was rebranded following a management transition to QSL and completed an exterior renovation plan and is in the process of remodeling and modernizing residential apartments, according to a news release.

Other noteworthy projects

