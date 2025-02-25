Integral Senior Living Gets New President Ahead of CEO Gray’s Retirement

Laura Fischer is stepping in to lead Integral Senior Living (ISL) as president in anticipation of the planned retirement of CEO Collette Gray later this year.

Fischer joined ISL last year as COO and brought to the role nearly 23 years of experience, including as board director for the California Assisted Living Association. She is due to take the reins as president on June 30 following Gray’s retirement.

Discovery Senior Living, which in 2023 acquired and merged with ISL as sister companies, announced the appointment earlier this week.

Advertisement

Since becoming COO of ISL last year and working with the Discovery executive team, Fischer has gained a “deep understanding” of the Bonita Springs, Florida-based company’s people, strategy, products, services and operations.

“We’re thrilled to have Laura Fischer take on this important role during this pivotal moment in our evolution as a leading senior housing operator,” Discovery CEO Richard Hutchinson said in a press release about the appointment. “Laura’s deep industry experience combined with her vision for growth and operational excellence aligns exceptionally well with our commitment to delivering best-in-class service to residents, families, and capital partners.”

Gray added that Fischer has demonstrated “exceptional performance” that “has truly set a high standard and exemplifies the future of our leadership.”

Advertisement

“I am confident that ISL will continue to grow and evolve as an industry leader under Laura’s guidance,” Gray said in the release.

ISL “will continue to build on its track record of success to expand market leadership, target strategic growth opportunities, enhance operational efficiency and advance technology” under her leadership, the company added.

The move also will help “finalize integration initiatives within the broader organization, allowing ISL to benefit from Discovery’s shared expertise,” according to Discovery.

“This alignment will allow ISL to scale smarter, collaborate better across brands, and unlock new opportunities for growth,” the press release reads.

Discovery Senior Living’s holdings includes 350 communities and an umbrella of companies that in addition to ISL includes Discovery Management Group, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living and a handful of other brands.