Movers and Shakers: Hutson Joins Ascension Living; Zimmer Returns to Bridgewood Property Co. 

Dan Hutson departs from Aspenwood

Dan Hutson, the vice president of marketing for The Aspenwood Company, announced on LinkedIn that he has joined Ascension Living.

In his new role, Hutson will head up the organization’s marketing department.

“As the nation’s fifth largest not-for-profit multi-site senior living organization, I believe Ascension Living is well-positioned to become the leader in redefining ‘third-stage’ living for older adults today and into the future,” Hutson wrote in the post.

Lynn Zimmer returns to Bridgewood Property Co.

Bridgewood Property Co. announced it has welcomed Lynn Zimmer back as the senior vice president of new development sales for The Village on Morehead in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A press release states that in her new role, Zimmer will focus on supporting leasing efforts at The Village on Morehead and drive occupancy stabilization.

Zimmer brings more than 27 years of senior living sales and marketing experience to the position.

Morning Pointe names regional VP

Morning Pointe Senior Living announced Sheryl Klein is the organization’s regional vice president of the Cumberland Region.

In her role, Klein oversees 10 communities in Brentwood, Columbia, Spring Hill, Tullahoma and Franklin in Tennessee, and Louisville and Owensboro in Kentucky, a press release states.

The release states Klein brings more than 30 years of senior living experience to the role, and has “experience as a chief operating officer, senior vice president, executive vice president of operations and other leadership roles.”

LifeSpire of Virginia welcomes VP of IT

LifeSpire of Virginia announced it has welcomed Kimberly Miller as the company’s new vice president of information technology.

In her role, Miller will oversee LifeSpire of Virginia’s information technology strategy, leading initiatives in project management, systems analysis, cybersecurity and business technology, a press release states. Additionally, she is responsible for ensuring that IT operations “effectively support LifeSpire of Virginia and its affiliates, advancing innovation across the organization.”

Miller brings more than 15 years of experience to the position. Most recently, she served as director of PMO at Century Supply Chain Solutions, where she led enterprise-wide technology initiatives, optimized processes, and implemented scalable solutions, the release states.

Chef2Home announces VP of business development

Tina Loudin has joined Chef2Home by Metz as its vice president of business development.

According to a press release, Loudin brings more than 20 years of experience to the position.

Prior to joining Chef2Home by Metz, Loudin served as the MCO business development director for Consumer Direct Care Network.

Anthem names community relations director

Anthem Memory Care announced Karen Martin has been named community relations director for Pinnacle Place, a community in Little Rock, Arkansas.

A press release states that in her position, Martin will be responsible for community outreach and marketing.

Martin brings more than 20 years of experience to the position. According to the release, she was previously the director of business development for The Springs of Arkansas in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas and she also served as community liaison for Goldstar Hospice in Plano, Texas.