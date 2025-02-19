Movers and Shakers: Methodist Senior Services CEO Retires; Bridgewood Property Co. Welcomes SVP Return

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Methodist Senior Services CEO retires

Methodist Senior Service’s president and CEO Steve McAlilly announced his retirement, which will take effect March 1.

McAlilly has served as the organization’s CEO since 1994. A press release states under his leadership, the organization has added several new communities, expanded services on existing campuses and rebuilt a campus previously destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

Advertisement

Prior to joining Methodist Senior Services, McAlilly practiced law in Meridian, Mississippi for 14 years.

Bridgewood Property Co. welcomes return of SVP

Bridgewood Property Co. announced the return of industry veteran Lynn Zimmer as its senior vice president of new development sales for The Village on Morehead.

In her role, Zimmer will support leasing efforts at the community and drive occupancy stabilization.

Advertisement

Zimmer brings more than 27 years of experience to the position.

Waterstone at the Circle names senior advisor

Epoch Senior Living’s Waterstone at the Circle community has named James Corcoran as its new senior advisor.

In his new role, Corcoran will be “developing relationships with prospective residents and their families and providing resources to help them make informed decisions about the benefits of retirement living,” a press release states.

The release states Corcoran brings a “diverse background in senior living and real estate management and sales” to the role. Most recently, he served as the manager of a Massachusetts independent living community.

Traditions Health welcomes VP of sales

Home health, hospice and palliative care provider Traditions Health has named Sarah Shaw as its vice president of sales.

In her role, Shaw will oversee the sales operations across Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada and Oregon, along with “increasing market share, driving innovation and reinforcing Traditions Health as a leader in post-acute care,” a press release states.

Shaw brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to the position.

Morning Pointe announces community leadership team

Morning Pointe has announced the leadership team for The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence, Hardin Valley.

The leadership team for the campus, noted to be opening soon, includes Sandra Franklin as executive director; Shauna Craft as director of nursing; Bethany Vandergriff as business office manager; Cammie Duncan as Lantern program director; Lones Green as community relations director; Jay Brandon as food service director; and Jim Reeves as maintenance director.

Franklin brings more than 35 years of senior care experience to her role as executive director, and has experience in roles from central supply to director of nursing to executive director, a press release states.

Senior Resource Group names executive director

Senior Resource Group has appointed Shannon Lang as the executive director of its SpringRidge at Charbonneau community.

In her position, Lang is responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and the services provided to residents and leading over 180 employees.

Prior to receiving this position, Lang served as the executive director and director of sales at Northwest Place, a SRG sister community in Portland, Oregon.