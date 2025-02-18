Solinity Launches $300M Pipeline to Acquire, Develop Mixed-Use, Intergenerational Senior Living Communities

Senior living company Solinity via its development division has announced a new partnership and plans to execute on a $300 million acquisition and development pipeline.

Solinity’s new pipeline is set to target multigenerational and mixed-use, “age-friendly” communities in the U.S. Southeast. The Knoxville, Tennessee-based company last year laid out a growth strategy to expand its reach in the region, where it has scale and support. That effort will continue this year, Solinity CEO Josh Crisp said.

“We believe the unique culture and understanding of markets in the southeast and the ability for primary stakeholders to be engaged at the local community level is critical to building culture and synergy,” he said.

He added that Solinity “is aggressively pursuing acquisition opportunities and developments,” with one community opening slated for later this year.

The company, which has management, development, marketing and consulting divisions under its umbrella, is launching the new effort under its Solinity Development banner with two new partners, William H. Holly and John Moore.

Holly is a veteran of real estate who most recently founded Patton Real Estate Group, while Moore has a background in real estate, commercial development, consulting and deal structuring.

Moore also previously collaborated with Crisp to conceptualize the company’s new Hometown Living brand, which is centered on housing and services in secondary and tertiary markets. The company’s first community under the brand was a 36-apartment assisted living and memory care community it acquired last year in Johns Creek, Georgia, now dubbed St. Ives Hometown Living of Johns Creek.

In the near-term, the company will focus on acquisitions of existing communities. Solinity and its partners are looking for acquisition targets “that have been built within the past 15 years in growth markets with growth potential.”

“We are seeking communities that we can reposition not only through better management and marketing but also potentially update and re-design, and potentially add more units and/or continuum of care to the campus,” Crisp said.

He added Solinity has multiple master-planned developments in the works and is seeking land owners with which it can partner on new projects.

“We have a very research-driven development model that takes into account local needs and population needs for a custom design to fit the site and market,” Crisp said.

It’s no secret that development remains tough to do in 2025 as lending remains relatively frozen. And to that end, Crisp said economic factors and interest rates have led to “multifaceted” challenges for development projects of all types.

“Because we are a master plan developer designing campuses and town centers that are multi-generational and mixed-use in addition to age-restricted and licensed senior living housing, often our developments cross multiple funding silos that take time to pull together,” Crisp said. “Attracting the right land partners and funding partners that understand the long-term value of age-friendly projects has been one way that we are keeping developments moving during difficult years.”

He added that “Solinity and our partners have consistently been unwavering in our commitment to moving ahead even during difficult times.”

“With our existing pipeline of development and appetite for acquisitions, we are poised to execute as many deals as makes sense for us. We are cautious and selective, only taking on opportunities that can provide the highest quality of housing and services to the markets we enter,” Crisp said.