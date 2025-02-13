In the Pipeline: Priya Living Launches Next India Community; Watercrest Construction Ongoing in Virginia 

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: In Progress

Watercrest Senior Living continues construction in Virginia

Watercrest Senior Living, along with Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II and Centric Development have “steadily advanced” construction at the site of Watercrest Fredericksburg Assisted Living and Memory Care in Fredericksburg, Virginia, according to a news release.

The community is expected to welcome its first residents this summer and offer 106 units of assisted living and 36 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and care offerings.

The community includes a promenade, fireplace lounge, multiple dining options, theater, library, billiards, spacious courtyards with fountains and access to Watercrest’s branded spa, Spa W.

“We are grateful for this outstanding partnership and its successful collaboration in the development of Watercrest Fredericksburg,” says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. “Watercrest Fredericksburg will provide seniors the highest quality of care, service and luxury amenities and we look forward to welcoming our future residents to their new home at Watercrest.”

Experience Senior Living, NexCore mark construction milestone in Colorado

Experience Senior Living, along with parent company NexCore Group and general contractor Brinkman Constructors, marked a topping out ceremony during construction of The Gallery at Fort Collins in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The 137,804 square-foot community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services to residents.

“Reaching this milestone is a noteworthy achievement for the project along with completing dry in and start on interior finishes. The teams have been working hard and we could not have reached this milestone without the commitment of our partners, including Brinkman Constructors and Vaught Frye Larson Architects (VFLA),” said Hunter MacLeod, Executive Vice President of Real Estate Development at Experience Senior Living.

As reported by SHN, the community is a 4-story community in one of the area’s sought-after neighborhoods offering 144 apartment homes. Shared amenities include a two-story grand hall, fireplace, grand piano, multiple dining options, multiple courtyards, library, common room, salon and theater.

Construction: Completed

Priya Living celebrates India launch

San Francisco-based senior living operator Priya Living recently marked the opening of Priya Living Hyderabad in Hyderabad, India, according to a LinkedIn post by Priya Living CEO Arun Paul.

“Our communities are designed as centers for human growth and potential—places where older adults launch new businesses, lead major philanthropic initiatives, and have maximum impact,” Paul wrote in the LinkedIn post. “We believe that elderhood is the time when we reach our peak powers in life. So we created The Incubator, a co-working space where older adults collaborate, innovate, and shape the world. A place where they are creators and changemakers.”

Priya Living

The opening in Hyderabad comes after Priya Living opened its first India-based community, Flower Valley, in 2023. The Hyderabad community is 127-units and more growth is anticipated for Priya Living in India, as previously reported by SHN.

Interior design for the Hyderabad community was done by Namita Kapoor with Faiyaz Ansari serving as the community’s general manager.

Raintree Village opens in Missouri

Raintree Village, a senior living community in Summit, Missouri, recently opened.

The community offers independent living, assisted living, short-term rehabilitation and long-term care services.

“At Raintree Village, we’re not just offering a place to live; we’re creating a community where seniors can thrive,” said Rebecca Smith, Director of Marketing at Raintree Village. “Our focus is on promoting purpose, passion, and joy in the lives of our residents.”

Amenity features at the new community include spacious apartments with modern appliances, multiple dining options and on-site events and off-site excursions along with comprehensive care services.

