Movers and Shakers: Epoch Appoints VP of People; SRG Promotes VP of Memory Care

Epoch appoints VP of people

Epoch Senior Living has appointed Maria Champa as its new vice president of people.

In her new role, Champa will be responsible for employee training and career coaching, health and benefits packages, payroll, contracts and compliance among other human resources policies, according to a press release.

Champa brings more than 20 years of experience to the position as a human resources professional in senior living. The release states most recently, she served as chief human resources officer for a large senior living company with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees.

SRG promotes VP of memory care

Senior Resource Group announced it has promoted Melissa Dillon to vice president of memory care.

According to a press release, Dillon has been “instrumental in transforming the company’s memory care services” since joining in 2022.

Dillon brings more than 15 years of experience to the role, including partnering with TheKey to implement specialized in-home dementia care services and introducing the TimeSlips storytelling method to enhance resident engagement.

Dillon was named to the inaugural Memory Care Innovation Awards from Memory Care Business.

12 Oaks brings on regional vice president

12 Oaks Senior Living announced it has brought on Renee Beavers as its newest regional vice president of operations.

According to a LinkedIn post, Beavers will be based in Lubbock, Texas and will oversee the company’s West Texas region.

Beavers brings more than 10 years of experience to the position. She most recently served as the vice president of operations for Civitas Senior Living.