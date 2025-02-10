Senior Living Dealbook: Blueprint Advises on California Portfolio Sale; MonticelloAM Provides $2.2B Financing in 2024

Transactions
Blueprint sells 222-unit SNF
Blueprint was contracted by nonprofit The Trousdale Foundation for the off-market sale of Westmoreland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The facility was originally built in 1959 and experienced a census drop caused by the Covid pandemic.
According to a press release, a “growing regional provider” was selected as the buyer.
SLIB sells Michigan community
Senior Living Investment Brokerage announced its involvement in the sale of a 109-unit assisted living and memory care community in Saline, Michigan.
A press release states the community was developed in 2012 and 2016 and is located in a “desirable submarket” of Ann Arbor.
The release states the seller was a large, Michigan-based owner and operator, while the buyer is a regional owner looking to expand its portfolio across the state.
Blueprint advises on sale of two California communities
Blueprint advised a national developer and investor on the sale of two vintage communities.
According to a press release, the California portfolio consisted of a 1986 vintage, 157-unit assisted living community in Corona and a 1998 vintage, 101-unit assisted living and memory care community in Roseville.
The seller ultimately selected Sunny Hills Management Co. as a portfolio buyer.
SLIB sells Tampa community
Senior Living Investment Brokerage facilitated the sale of a 108-unit assisted living and memory care community in Tampa, Florida on Feb. 5.
According to a press release, the asset was an “operation break-even at the time of the sale.”
The release states the seller is a local developer, and this was their only senior housing asset. The buyer is a regional operator that partnered with an institutional capital provider.
Financings
MonticelloAM LLC provides over $2.2B of financing in 2024
MonticelloAM LLC, a multifamily and seniors housing bridge lending platform, announced the firm and its affiliates completed 55 transactions worth around $2.2 billion across 2024.
The funding consisted of bridge, mezzanine and working capital financing.
Notable transactions for the firm included a $422M bridge and working capital financing for a seniors housing portfolio across Kentucky and Tennessee; a $129M bridge, mezzanine and working capital financing for a seniors housing portfolio in Kentucky; and $87.15M bridge financing for a group of assisted living communities in California, the release states.
Thorofare Capital provides $43M financing for active adult community
Thorofare Capital provided a $42.9 million bridge loan to refinance active adult community Risor of St. Louis Park.
A press release states the sponsor, Roers Companies, will use the financing “primarily to retire an existing construction loan on the Class A property.”
The community was completed in November 2023 and is currently 78% occupied.