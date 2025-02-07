What Architects and Designers Want – And Don’t See – In Senior Living

There are many tried and true methods when it comes to designing a senior living community. However, architects and designers believe there are numerous ways the industry can be pushed forward through bolder and less conventional approaches.

Senior Housing News spoke with a variety of architects about what items and ideas are on their wishlist to incorporate into future communities and some of the constraints that are surrounding them at the moment.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

RLPS Architects Senior Designer Max Winters

What are some design features that aren’t really being utilized in senior living that are on your wishlist?

From an early planning standpoint, I go to site selection of where we are going to develop or build a building. My wish list item at that end of the spectrum is definitely that developers and operators would think a lot more about utilizing existing settings in terms of towns, neighborhoods and cities for siting senior living.

There’s this long history of senior living being an “other” place that’s kind of out of where everybody else lives, and that it’s separate and that it’s quiet and safe and all these things. But I think my wish list is that we could think more often about developing in a downtown area or in an existing neighborhood. From a design standpoint, it gives you a lot more to work with and to draw from, but also just from an engagement standpoint for residents and families, I think it’s a huge improvement.

When we’re thinking about design in terms of the scale of the building, a few assumptions I think are baked into a lot of development pro formas when we’re talking about senior living or multifamily housing that drive you towards buildings that look and feel a certain way. When we look at other countries and other places with different housing typologies, [you see] things like a single loaded corridor, where on one side you have apartments and on the other side you have glass, so that you have all this connection to daylight and landscape.

What do you think the industry should be doing with community designs that it might not be at the moment?

I think compelling landscapes is a big one. I think if you look at really thoughtful Japanese senior living design, the landscape is a huge part of that, because that’s something that they value, and the landscape is really part of the experience of living there.

I think another one that we haven’t necessarily touched on is flexibility. This may be more thinking toward the care end of the spectrum of senior living, but the traditional kind of continuum is that you come in at an independent living level, and then when you have needs X, Y or Z, you move to an assisted living level, and then when we have needs A, B or C, you move to a skilled nursing level. To me, that’s something that we need to move away from, both design wise and operationally, because I think we’re seeing residents who just don’t fit the mold that we used to have, where you do have that very clear progression.

What are some of the constraints that might be holding the industry back? What might be creating hesitancies there?

If we’re talking about a greenfield site, obviously the cost of land is much higher in a downtown area or existing area that has a lot going on. If we’re talking at looking at existing buildings that are in those types of settings, I think a constraint is just the complexity and the risk associated with developing a building like that.

Perkins Eastman Associate Principal Greg Gauthreaux

What do you feel are some design elements that really aren’t being utilized in senior living that might be on your wish list, and what makes those stand out?

I have three bigger ideas. One is sustainability. The senior living market in particular is kind of challenged with sustainability. I think if there was a bigger emphasis on building performance and energy conservation, I think there’d be a lot to gain in the industry, and we could really start to innovate and progress towards that.

We talk a lot about intergenerational design at Perkins Eastman, this idea of living your life as you would at home. We talk a lot about this with our projects, but it requires a certain level of … infrastructure and thought and programming that I think we can push the industry towards just with a little bit more thought and creativity.

My third idea is embracing the satellite campus approach to campus expansion. Rather than maybe building a new independent living tower or building on campus, why not build something downtown or down the street where it can be connected to the fabric of the community? Maybe there’s a relationship that you can form with a university or a church or a school so that you’re utilizing the infrastructure of the community more naturally.

Are there things that you wish that the industry would do more or embrace better, whether it’s community spaces, programming or the way that buildings themselves look?

I think a lot about, maybe not the buildings themselves, but the spaces between the buildings, the outdoor space. I think Covid taught us a lot [about] serving those spaces and making them more useful and beautiful for us. And so I think sometimes we overlook that area for landscaping, opportunities for socialization and for general wellness and well being.

Are there any particular things that you wish were more prevalent in senior living?

I guess maybe spinning off the sustainability point, whether it’s solar or wind or geothermal, more creative, innovative ways to generate energy. I think we’re sometimes handcuffed by utility companies on this, but there’s just so much opportunity for solar, wind and geothermal at our fingertips that we aren’t yet harnessing.

Hord Coplan Macht Principal Cynthia​​​​ Shonaiya

In general, what are some design features that aren’t really being utilized in senior living that are on your wishlist? What makes these features stand out?

I do think that designers tend to see stairs as utilitarian and functional paths of emergency egress, often hidden at the end of corridors in fire rated towers. A well-designed, carefully located, and age-appropriate grand stair or connecting stair can encourage physical activity, create visual and verbal connections between floors, thus enhancing the aesthetics and sense of vibrancy in a community. Located in a central location, the stair can also serve as a vantage point from where seniors can view and connect with a wider range of activities. A well-placed connecting stair is a focal point where residents, their families, and associates can see and be seen.

What do you think the industry should be doing with community designs that it might not be?

I believe that publications such as Senior Housing News that showcase a variety of senior living communities serve to create awareness of industry trends, which lead to better communities that respond to the needs of those for whom we design. I would like to encourage more opportunities to showcase communities, industrywide.

What do you wish there was more of [in the industry]?

I do wish there were more affordable senior living options for working- and middle-class seniors. This is probably the number one issue that the industry will need to address as the baby boom generation starts to move into the age group that seeks these communities.

What are some of your “pie in the skies” ideas? What prevents these from happening?

I imagine senior communities not as stand-alone campuses but an international network of connected spaces, where seniors safely and securely live out their dreams of experiencing other cultures, and living in diverse communities around the globe, and around the country, for up to 6 months in the year. Sometimes these communities become so siloed and isolated from the wider world, wouldn’t it be great to be able to break down those barriers?

Ankrom Moisan Senior Principal Ryan Miyahira and Principal Darla Esnard

In general, what are some design features that aren’t really being utilized in senior living that are on your wishlist? What makes these features stand out?

Ryan: It’s totally specific to me, personally. I’m a musician. I play music, so I am always trying to get somebody to do a music focused practice room, performance kind of thing, and specialize in music practice or lesson rooms. I think it’s more of the bigger picture niche stuff.

Darla: Even though I’m an interior designer … the conversation about intergenerational design in senior communities has been something that’s been talked about in so many different ways for so many years, and I would just love to see a stronger focus. Maybe it’s because so many senior communities, to me, seem isolated where they’re located. They’re not located in cultural hubs where seniors get an opportunity to really integrate with others in the community.

Are there community features that you wish the industry would be more open to incorporating into designs?

Darla: Ryan and I have probably done a million unit designs in our career. And when I think about resident unit design … I think about residents aging in place. I think how fascinating it would be to take some of the ideas that we used to take in multi-family housing and think about modular unit design, where things maybe have flexibility that change as seniors change. It’s like thinking of a small house building where something in the daytime is one thing, and at night it’s something else, [which can be accomplished] around casework changes or furniture, spatial changes that can happen.

Ryan: We’ve talked about the active adult, and there seems … [to be] more traction on the luxury sort of lifestyle of active adult, [without] too many services. It’s more lifestyle, lots of amenities, but they’ll get higher rents for that kind of project. But there’s still the middle market, more affordable version that my parents and we, as architects, could probably afford.

What are some of your “pie in the skies” ideas?

Darla: Sustainability, of course. I’d love to see more of that in every way. I would just really love to see it in every way that we could possibly do. And the residents definitely want it in their materials … and we’re working hard to do that, but I would just love for that to be the norm.

Ryan: I see these really big, crazy developments where it’s almost an entire city of all kinds of venues and restaurants and people going outside. [Creating] almost like a giant city would be really cool. We look at those kinds of things … but that goes kind of against wanting to go into a community and be part of that community that’s already there. It’s always fun to look at these crazy, super high-end, self-contained “almost” cities.

Meyers Design Principal Shannon Remaley

In general, what are some design features that aren’t really being utilized in senior living that are on your wishlist? What makes these features stand out?

Many communities incorporate plants or loose biophilic concepts, but true biophilic design—integrating natural light, airflow, water features, and varied textures—can deeply impact well-being. More dynamic sensory experiences and nature-inspired tactile materials could enrich daily life.

Technology is at its most effective when you don’t realize that it’s there. The earlier in the process we think about technology, the less clunky or reactive it will feel. Seamless, built-in smart systems—like lighting that adjusts based on circadian rhythms, non-intrusive monitoring for falls, technology-led activities, and voice-activated controls—can enhance safety and independence without feeling like “gadgets.”

What do you think the industry should be doing with community designs that it might not be?

Instead of standalone senior living developments, more intergenerational and mixed-use communities with shared amenities (cafés, coworking spaces, wellness hubs) could help residents stay connected to the broader world. This can counteract isolation while fostering vibrancy, inclusivity, and shared experiences. This intergenerational approach not only enhances the lives of older adults but also enriches the broader community by encouraging cooperation and mutual understanding between all ages.

It’s time to rethink memory care design to meet the needs of tomorrow’s patients. Alzheimer’s disease is projected to double by 2050, which means senior living design will need to evolve to meet new challenges. Traditionally, memory care has been confined to secured wings of buildings, however, this approach may not be the best model moving forward. To better serve residents, we can rethink memory care design by asking: Does the care unit need to be as strictly secured as it has been in the past? Can we push the boundaries of blending durability and maintenance needs with home-like, welcoming aesthetics that support dignity and comfort?

Design can evolve to create more open, flexible, and personalized spaces that are integrated with the broader community, while still maintaining the safety and security that memory care residents need. This could include layouts with clear wayfinding, sensory-rich environments, and multisensory features that engage residents and help them navigate their spaces. Materials can be durable yet warm, offering the comfort of a home while being easy to maintain. Security can be thoughtfully addressed with technologies like smart monitoring systems or design features that help prevent wandering, without making the space feel like a traditional locked ward.

Collaboration between design teams, operations, and care professionals will be crucial in ensuring the space is both functional and supportive of holistic well-being. By prioritizing safety, comfort, and a sense of belonging, the industry can push the boundaries of what memory care spaces can be—creating environments that are not only secure but that also feel enriching, dignified, and human-centered for those with memory challenges.

What do you wish there was more of?

With the rise in renovations over the past few years, now is an ideal time to deepen the focus on evidence-based design. By studying how buildings, residents, and staff function in certain environments—both before and after renovations—we can better understand the impact of design on behavior and well-being. This requires intentional design and budget planning early in a project to justify design choices that can demonstrably enhance residents’ daily lives.

There has been a significant shift toward prioritizing staff well-being in senior living design, especially since Covid. The physical environment should communicate to staff that they are valued and essential to the community’s success. This means creating functional, comfortable spaces that support efficiency while also providing areas for rest, collaboration, and professional development. Thoughtful design—such as dedicated break rooms, wellness spaces, and ergonomic work areas—can improve job satisfaction, retention, and overall care quality. Investing in staff-centered design is not just beneficial for employees but also directly enhances the experience of residents and families.

What are some of your “pie in the skies” ideas? What keeps some of these from not happening?

Many clients are exploring healthier building standards, particularly those aligned with LEED and WELL certifications. Too often, these initiatives are minimized or abandoned due to cost concerns. Unfortunately, the reality is that today’s high construction costs, interest rates, and operational expenses make it difficult for most developers and operators to justify the additional expense. While widespread adoption isn’t feasible for most at this time, the growing industry interest, ongoing discussions, and exploration of these standards are promising signs for the future.

Middle-market senior living faces significant challenges, but there is growing momentum to make it a reality. While rising construction costs, high interest rates, and operational expenses have made affordability difficult, the industry is actively exploring innovative solutions. Creative financing models, and operational efficiencies are emerging as potential pathways to bridge the gap. Developers and operators are also rethinking amenities and service models to deliver quality experiences at a lower cost. While it’s not an easy problem to solve, the increasing focus on this segment suggests that viable solutions will continue to take shape, making middle-market senior living more achievable in the future.