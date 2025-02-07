In the Pipeline: Front Porch to Rebuild California Community; Cedarhurst Finishes Construction in Missouri 

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Front Porch Communities and Services plans to rebuild closed California community

Nonprofit senior living provider Front Porch Communities and Services announced the company received local government approval to rebuild Los Gatos Meadows, a community that closed for safety reasons in 2019.

The rebuilt community will include independent living and care services on a “modern campus” that lines up with the area’s future vision, replacing the community that was first built on the site in the 1970s.

“Rebuilding Los Gatos Meadows turns possibilities into realities,” said Sean Kelly, CEO of Front Porch Communities and Services. “We so appreciate that the Town Council saw what we’ve known – that Los Gatos Meadows was and will be again an integral asset for the people and Town of Los Gatos.”

The redesign effort includes upgraded units, larger public spaces, fire safety improvements, sustainability practices and expanded parking.

Construction is anticipated to start in early 2027 with a targeted reopening of Los Gatos Meadows in late 2029.

Construction: Completed

New PACE center built in Louisiana

Trinity Health Programs of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) recently marked the opening of a new PACE center in Alexandria, Louisiana.

The new center includes 25,000 square-feet of space offering care and support for over 200 Alexandria-area older adults and is available for those 55 and older in Alexandria County.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new facility in Alexandria. This space is designed not just to provide care, but to enrich lives by fostering connections, creativity, and a vibrant community. Our goal is to empower our residents to embrace each day with purpose and joy,” said Wayne Plaisance, executive director of Trinity Health PACE of Alexandria.

Cedarhurst Senior Living opens latest community

Cedarhurst Senior Living recently completed its latest development, Cedarhurst of Wentzville, in Wentzville, Missouri with plans to welcome residents this spring.

The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care with 65 IL apartments, 47 AL apartments and 21 memory care apartments.

“Cedarhurst of Wentzville exemplifies this commitment by creating a space where every detail is designed to help residents thrive,” said Cedarhurst Senior Living President Almir Sajtovic. “From our thoughtfully planned amenities to the personalized care we provide, we aim to offer not just a place to live but a community to call home.”

The community features open and modern concepts with various common area spaces, from lounges and dining venues to entertainment space.

Cedarhurst now operates 50 communities in eight states.

