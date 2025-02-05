WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media Company, Announces 2025 Aspect Awards Winners

WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media company, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Aspect Awards. With nearly 50 submissions across the categories of Behavioral Health, Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, and Skilled Nursing (SNF), the focus on innovation and creativity in the areas of marketing and advertising is sharper than ever before.
The program was judged by 9 advertising and marketing experts from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing, public relations, and more. Judges evaluated entries based on creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category received first, second, and third place decisions, classified by entries submitted among either providers or vendors.
Participation from national, regional, and local companies, as well as an array of creative agencies, makes the Aspect Awards a powerful benchmark for longevity marketing and creative strategy in 2025.
Introducing the 2025 winners in alphabetical order, sorted by industry and category:
SENIOR HOUSING & SENIOR LIVING
Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign
Provider
Winner: Arrow Senior Living
Digital Display/PCC Campaign
Provider
Winner: Priority Life Care
Multimedia Campaign
Provider
Winner: Beztak
Second Place: Benchmark Senior Living
Third Place: Optima Living
Vendor
Winner: GO DESIGN+ (on behalf of American House Senior Living Communities)
Second Place: LifeLoop
Third Place: Experience Fresh (on behalf of Friendship Village Senior Services)
New Brand Launch
Provider
Winner: Beztak
Second Place: Arrow Senior Living
Third Place: The Aspenwood Company
Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign
Provider
Winner: Arrow Senior Living
Rebranding (Before and After)
Provider
Winner: Westminster Communities of Florida
Social Media Campaign
Provider
Winner: Arrow Senior Living
Video or TV Campaign
Provider
Winner: Arrow Senior Living
Second Place: Priority Life Care
Vendor
Winner: Dementia By Day
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign
Provider
Winner: Catalight
Multimedia Campaign
Provider
Winner: Catalight
Second Place: Hansei Solutions
New Brand Launch
Provider
Winner: Talkspace
Video or TV Campaign
Provider
Winner: LifeStance Health
HOME HEALTH & HOME CARE
Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign
Provider
Winner: Help at Home
Multimedia Campaign
Provider
Winner: BrightStar Care
Vendor
Winner: CareTime
Second Place: Viventium
New Brand Launch
Provider
Winner: Villi
Second Place: Werremeyer Creative (on behalf of Private Home Care)
Third Place: Help at Home
Social Media Campaign
Provider
Winner: Help at Home
Second Place: HealthView Home Healthcare Services
Video or TV Campaign
Vendor
Winner: Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)
HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE
Multimedia Campaign
Provider
Winner: Hospice of the Piedmont
Second Place: Helios Care
Third Place: VITAS Healthcare
Vendor
Winner: Maxwell Healthcare Associates
Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign
Provider
Winner: Goldencare Hospice and Palliative Care LLC
Video or TV Campaign
Provider
Winner: St. Croix Hospice
Second Place: OpusCare
SKILLED NURSING
Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign
Vendor
Winner: Adelman Firm, PLLC
New Brand Launch
Vendor
Winner: Guide Path, LLC
Rebranding (Before and After)
Vendor
Winner: Experience Fresh (on behalf of Friendship Village Senior Services)