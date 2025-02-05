Movers and Shakers: The Redwoods Announces CEO; Morning Pointe Welcomes Senior Vice President

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

The Redwoods announces CEO

Nonprofit The Redwoods announced Kyle Ruth-Islas has been named the CEO of the organization, succeeding Hunter Moore.

Ruth-Islas will be responsible for strategic planning and oversee resident programs and services, financial management, human resources, facility management, community relations and fundraising, a press release states. He said his priorities include staff recruitment and retention, expansion of clinical capabilities, technology advances, increased affordability for residents and a “related endowment campaign,” according to the release.

Ruth-Islas has served as The Redwoods’ chief operating officer and administrator since 2022.

Morning Pointe welcomes senior vice president

Morning Pointe Senior Living announced it recently named John Little as its senior vice president of accounting.

According to a press release, Little brings more than 12 years of experience to the position, including as a hospital accountant, an internal auditor, a business analyst, an accounting manager and a plant controller.

“I had heard stories about how much people loved working here,” Little said in the release. “I enjoy solving problems and providing information to help other decision makers better understand and solve issues they may have, and I appreciate the focus of service that I feel here.”

Sodalis appoints regional director of sales

Sodalis Senior Living announced it has appointed Brandi Taylor as its new regional director of sales for the company’s north Texas communities.

According to a press release, Taylor brings more than 24 years of experience to the position, including in assisted living, independent living, memory care, skilled nursing and home health.

The release states Taylore has a “proven track record” of successfully bringing census to her previous organizations.

12 Oaks welcomes VP back

12 Oaks Senior Living has welcomed John Blaylock back as its vice president of facilities and capital projects.

According to a LinkedIn post, Blaylock originally started with the company as an activities assistant when he was in high school.

He has been the owner of Vitex Healthcare Advisors for the past four years. His most recent position with 12 Oaks was vice president of business development.

Lument hires two managing directors

Lument announced it has hired two new managing directors to help the firm’s senior housing and healthcare efforts.

Tyler Armstrong will be located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. According to a press release, Armstrong was a senior vice president and co-head of national senior housing for Poppy Bank in Oklahoma.

Taylor Russ is based in Dallas, Texas. The release states that prior to joining Lument, Russ was also senior vice president and co-head of national senior housing for Poppy Bank in Oklahoma.