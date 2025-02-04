Arete Living Pivots to Growth Footing With Addition of 5 Senior Living Communities

Arete Living is expanding its presence in the Pacific Northwest by taking on management of a five-community senior living portfolio there.

The move is the latest in the organization’s strategy of continued growth, according to President Sarah Spreitler-Silva. Arete Living spun off from Avamere in 2022, and includes the Ovation senior living brand launched by Avamere in 2018.

The Tigrad, Oregon-based senior living provider now operates 31 communities across six western states following the most recent acquisition. The recent five-property portfolio is owned by Arcus Healthcare Partners. In 2023, Senior Housing News tracked Arete’s progress as the company set its foundation for future growth a year after the Avamere spinoff.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Arete has sought to move past recovery mode into a growth footing. Now, “I believe we are at that point,” Spreitler-Silva said.

Growing Arete in the Pacific Northwest was a “key element” for the company’s future strategy, Spreitler-Silva added.

Bringing on new communities can sometimes pose “cultural challenges” as on-site teams familiarize themselves with a new way of operating, but the organization is prepared to meet the task, Spreitler-Silva said,.

“It will take time for the new teams to get to know us, and vice versa,” she told SHN. “But any challenge also presents an opportunity. We will learn new things from these teams as well. In any acquisition we’ve ever done, we have picked up new ideas from the teams and incorporated them into our systems. As long as we all approach change with a spirit of curiosity, we will come out better for it.”

In 2024, the organization opened one new community in Omaha, Nebraska, Ovation at Heartwood Preserve, and there are plans for future new development to expand the Ovation brand of communities, Spreitler-Silva said.

“We do have new development plans in the works, we would love to grow the Ovation brand,” Spreitler-Silva said.

The company also in 2024 added two vice president positions, in clinical services and in sales and marketing that Spreitler-Silva credits with improving quality of care and expanded sales and marketing capabilities across the company’s senior living portfolio.

In recent years, the company has focused on integrating new technology to streamline its operating model, something that will help inform and guide the recently-acquired communities’ of Arete systems and practices, Spreitler-Silva said.

“We plan to integrate these systems into our new communities and focus on their operational stability,” Spreitler-Silva said in emailed comments to SHN.