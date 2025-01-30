In the Pipeline: Thrive Grows in Texas; Maplewood Plans D.C. Inspir Grand Opening

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Thrive Senior Living expands in Texas

Thrive Senior Living and Orison Holdings recently announced a new community in the Fort Worth, Texas area that will open in late 2025, the companies announced in a news release.

Sagewood at Heritage Glen is the latest addition to Thrive’s senior living portfolio.

“We help create each community with the intention of redefining expectations around senior living care,” said Thrive President & CFO Sebby Kannukkaden. “Focusing simply on well-being isn’t enough. We believe great care is a by-product of efforts that prioritize the goals and dreams of our residents. As with all Thrive communities, Sagewood at Heritage Glen will also offer beautiful living spaces and unmatched amenities that give our residents the best, most independent lives possible.”

The community will include 50 assisted living suites and 25 memory care units in a unique neighborhood to meet the needs of residents living with cognitive change.

The project also comes following the announcement of a new development in Florida for Thrive, the International at Aventura.

A welcome center for the new Texas community is now open. Thrive operates communities in five states.

United Church Homes to redevelop school property

Nonprofit senior living provider United Church Homes will undertake a $50 million renovation to redevelop a former school property into an affinity community for LGBTQ older adults 55 and older, according to an article published by EFA Magazine.

The project is located on a three-acre property and includes 125 one- and two-bedroom units spanning 800 to 1,800 square-feet, the article states.

Construction: In Progress

Construction nears completion at The Danish Home of Chicago

Construction underway at the reimagined Danish Home of Chicago is in the home stretch as crews put the finishing touches on the major expansion and renovation project that first broke ground in 2023.

The renovation includes new living spaces and amenity upgrades and the project expects to wrap construction in May of this year. When the dust settles, five independent living residences will be added along with nine private healthcare suites.

“Our residents have been incredibly adaptable, finding joy in watching the progress unfold right outside their windows. They are very excited about the finished product, and it’s been a beautiful reminder of how strong the sense of community here is,” Director of Resident Services Robin Decker said in a news release.

Maplewood Senior Living nears opening of D.C. community

Maplewood Senior Living’s Inspir brand of luxury senior living communities announced the Inspir Embassy Row community in Washington, D.C. will host a grand opening ceremony on Feb. 12.

The community is located in the former Fairfax Hotel building while the structure will maintain its original character with modern amenities, the company said in a news release.

The luxury senior living community features 174 private apartments, a variety of amenity spaces and offers assisted living and memory care.

Other noteworthy projects

