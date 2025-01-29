Movers and Shakers: AgeWell Solver Names Chief Strategy Officer; Lifespace Communities Hires VP

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

AgeWell Solvere Living names chief strategy officer

AgeWell Solvere Living announced the promotion of Rich Gordon to chief strategy officer for the company.

In his role, Gordon will lead the company’s long-term strategic direction and business development efforts, along with being responsible for community branding and increasing revenue and occupancy growth.

According to a press release, Gordon brings more than 20 years of experience to the position. He has been with the company for three years and he has held positions in operations, sales and marketing at the community, regional and corporate level.

“We are thrilled to provide this advancement opportunity to Rich,” Mark Lichtenwalner, CEO of AgeWell Solvere Living, said in the release. “Over the years, he has demonstrated exceptional strategic thinking, an ability to execute on complex initiatives, and a deep understanding of our business. I am confident that Rich will help guide AgeWell Solvere Living through its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Priority Life Care announces leadership transition

Priority Life Care has announced a transition in its leadership, with Bobby Petras taking on the role of president and Dave Kloster being promoted to chief operating officer.

Petras, the co-founder of Priority Life Care, will “concentrate on strategic initiatives and operational practices that align with the company’s growth objectives,” a press release states.

Kloster has spent the last three years with Priority Life Care, and in his new role, he will “oversee day-to-day operations, ensuring that PLC maintains its high standards of service and care,” the release states.

Lifespace Communities hires new VP

Lifespace Communities has hired Kevina Finn-Braun to its technology team as the vice president of architecture, applications and digital technology.

In her role, Finn-Braun will “lead efforts to advance Lifespace’s technology and software design,” improve business processes and enhance the experiences of team members and residents, according to a press release.

Finn-Braun brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, most recently serving as vice president of information technology at NielsenIQ, where she “spearheaded enterprise architecture initiatives, integrated platforms across departments, deployed AI-driven solutions, and established robust governance practices,” the release states. She has also worked at Splunk, Intuit and Salesforce.