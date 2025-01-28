Transactions and Finances: NIC MAP Rebrands; Aline Acquires Roobrik

Rebrand

NIC MAP announces rebrand

Data analytics platform NIC MAP Vision has announced a rebrand and new logo to NIC MAP.

According to a press release, the change “reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing purpose-built, market-specific data and advanced intelligence exclusively for senior housing operators, investors, developers, lenders, healthcare providers and vendors.”

“Through ongoing dialogue with our clients, we recognized the need for a name that reflects both our legacy and our role as the trusted intelligence partner for senior housing,” Arick Morton, NIC MAP CEO, said in the release. “It reflects our focus on delivering the reliable, innovative data insights our clients need to make informed decisions and seize opportunities in an ever-evolving market.”

NIC MAP is a strategic partner and affiliate of the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care (NIC) and was established in 2021.

Transactions

Aline acquires Roobrik

Senior living software provider Aline announced it acquired sales and marketing technology company Roobrik on Jan. 27.

According to a press release, the acquisition will “redefine lead engagement and sales optimization” and strengthen Aline’s position.

The release states the two companies shared a history before the acquisition, with nearly half of Roobrik’s customers already using solutions from Aline. Operators will gain access to “the largest senior living consumer sentiment database,” with over 12 million data points from more than 200,000 annual surveys.

SLIB sells four property portfolio

Senior Living Investment Brokerage announced it sold a four property assisted living and memory care portfolio in the Long Island region of New York.

According to a press release, the five communities housed on the properties were built between 1959 and 1974 and consist of 567 units and 1,000 licensed beds.

The release states the Seller is a public, non-listed REIT focused on seniors housing properties, and the buyer was Berry Weiss, a private investor with seniors housing communities and healthcare businesses under his ownership.

JLL sells, finances Wellington Bay

JLL Capital Markets announced it sold and arranged the financing for senior housing community Wellington Bay, located in Wellington, Florida.

The community consists of 283 units and offers independent living, assisted living and memory care options.

The community was purchased by AEW Capital Management, and JLL secured the three-year acquisition loan through Capital One Bank on its behalf.

Blueprint sells 350-unit portfolio

Blueprint announced it was engaged by a national private equity firm in the sale of a two community senior living portfolio in Oregon totaling 350 units.

A press release states the properties are located in attractive submarkets and demonstrated high occupancy.

An Oregon-based owner and operator was selected as the buyer and incoming manager.

Financings

EBSC Lending provides $23.7M refinancing funds

EBSC Lending announced it provided $23.7 million to refinance a 201-unit community in Union City, Georgia.

According to a press release, the three-year, fixed rate loan replaces the current construction loan the community has.

The community boasts “a resort-style environment with independent living, assisted living, and memory care services.”