Senior Living Tech Companies SafelyYou, Nobi Announce New Fundraising Rounds

Two senior living tech companies focused on AI and senior living resident falls have announced successful fundraising rounds.

Technology company SafelyYou has announced it closed on $43 million in Series C funding, and AI-enabled light company Nobi closing on $37 million in Series B funding, the companies announced this week.

SafelyYou is a company that uses technology to aid in fall-detection. The company works with a multitude of senior living operators, including Cogir Senior Living and Sonida Senior Living (NYSE: SNDA), StoryPoint Senior Living, Benchmark Senior Living, Midwest Health and Senior Star.

Nobi is a company that provides smart lighting also meant to aid in fall detection. The company in December announced a partnership with Frontier Senior Living to expand the operator’s use of Nobi’s smart lights in 56 communities. The partnership “underscores the growing confidence in Nobi’s cutting-edge AI-powered lights for fall prevention and smart care,” according to a press release.

A press release states the funding for SafelyYou will be used to “fuel SafelyYou’s ability to help solve critical challenges in senior care, including how accurately and efficiently operators can predict residents’ care needs.”

SafelyYou’s funding round was led by Touring Capital. Foundation Capital, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., Founders Fund, Cross Creek, Samsung Next, and Qualcomm Ventures also contributed to the funding round.

“We’re so grateful for this funding at a critical juncture in care delivery for senior living, when SafelyYou’s solutions are more important than ever,” SafelyYou founder and CEO George Netscher said in the release.

So far, SafelyYou has brought in over $100 million in funding in a series of fundraising rounds.

Nobi’s Series B funding was co-led by Angelini Ventures and Nexus NeuroTech Ventures, along with receiving support from Japanese company 15th Rock. EQT Health Economics, EQT Dementia Fund, Belgian investment company PMV, Roeland Pelgrims, Bert De Haes and Balz Halter also participated.

“This funding milestone is yet another proof of the overwhelming need for AgeTech solutions that combine gold standard technology with award winning design,” Roeland Pelgrims, CEO and co-founder of Nobi said in the release. “Having such a diverse group of world-class investors and an all-star board reaffirms the global potential of our mission.”

Pelgrims told Senior Housing News the funding will be used to expand partner organizations in the U.S. allowing for better customer support. Additionally, it will “accelerate our leadership in AI, data, and functionality development,” and is directly leading into a recruitment wave for the company.

Senior housing operators are in the process of shifting the focuses of their technology budgets, particularly around AI usage and adaptation for the industry, among which is Maplewood Senior Living, which is calling itself an “AI emerging company.”

Other technology companies have recently closed on Series B funding as well, such as Sage, which raised $35 million to better scale its operations.