Movers and Shakers: MorningStar Welcomes President, CIO; Radiant Alliance Welcomes Board Member 

MorningStar welcomes president, CIO

Jamie Ranzan has been selected as MorningStar Senior Living’s new president and chief investment officer.

According to a press release, Ranzan brings more than 20 years of experience to the position across multiple property types including senior living.

Ranzan initially joined MorningStar in 2016, where she served as the chief financial officer. After five years away serving as the president of Solera Senior Living and CFO as Aegis Senior Living, she has returned to MorningStar.

Meyer Design announces leadership transition

Meyer Design announced it has promoted Alicia Karr to its new chief executive officer, with founder and former CEO Norman Liedtke serving as executive chairman.

In her new role, she will be responsible for all executive management and strategic direction of the company, while Liedtke will continue to advise on long-term strategy, governance and key accounts, a press release states.

Karr has been with Meyer design for 25 years and previously served as its president since 2020 following her tenure as chief financial officer.

Radiant Alliance board welcomes new director

Radiant Alliance, a consortium of nonprofit health and human services providers, announced it has welcomed Erhardt Preitauer, CEO of CareSource, to its board of directors.

Radiant Alliance and CareSource formed a strategic alliance on Oct. 30, 2024.

“Erhardt’s leadership and extensive experience in managed care are invaluable as we expand our mission to serve vulnerable populations across the health care continuum,” Karl Ulrich, board chair of Radiant Alliance, said in a press release. “Through his experience, Radiant Alliance will further its commitment to empowering our member organizations to adopt best practices, achieve operational efficiencies and engage in alternative payment models that drive meaningful change.”

According to the release, Erhardt joined CareSource as president and chief executive officer in 2018.

2Life Communities welcomes five board members

2Life Communities announced it has welcomed five new board members with a range of experiences, including community health, real estate and academia.

The new board members include Magnolia Contreras, vice president of community health at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Melissa Fish-Crane, principal and CEO of The Peabody Companies; Louis Grossman, chairman and treasurer of The Grossman Companies, Inc.; Jason Korb, principal of Capstone Communities LLC; and Jennifer Molinsky, director of the Housing and Aging Society Program at the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies.

According to a press release, the announcement comes at a time when 2Life Communities is expanding with five new developments in the pipeline.

Marketing agency ndm promotes chief strategy officer

Senior living and healthcare marketing agency ndm has promoted Ashley Alpert to chief strategy officer.

In her role, Alpert will lead the company’s strategic growth and innovation as it expands its senior living and healthcare client portfolio, according to a press release.

Alpert has been with the agency since 2022 and formerly served as its executive vice president of strategy. The release states she is an industry veteran having worked at one of the nation’s leading senior living marketing and technology agencies for over 10 years.

Eagle’s Trace promotes sales director

Erickson Senior Living community Eagle’s Trace announced Jon David has been promoted to sales director.

David brings more than 10 years of sales experience in total to the position. He joined Eagle’s Trace in 2023 as a senior human resources manager, and in April 2024, transitioned to the sales team as associate sales director, according to a press release.

He is also involved in several other organizations, including the Mankind Project and the Society of Human Resource Management.

Morning Pointe of Louisville names executive director

Ben Bowling has been named the executive director of Morning Pointe of Louisville Assisted Living.

In his role, Bowling is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

He brings eight years of senior living experience to the position, including skilled nursing and assisted living, according to a press release.

Methodist Retirement Communities appoints administrator

Methodist Retirement Communities announced it has appointed Marissa Ruiz-Cerros as the administrator of its Mirador community.

Her responsibilities at Mirador include overseeing daily operations of the community, as well as ensuring residents continue to enjoy a welcoming, supportive environment, a press release states.

Ruiz-Cerros began her career as an administrative assistant and discharge planner, and came to Mirador after serving as an executive director for Cantex Continuing Care Network.

Morning Pointe of Lexington-East appoints executive director

Morning Pointe of Lexington-East has appointed Netza Mullins as its new executive director.

In her role, Mullins is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

Mullins brings more than 40 years of healthcare experience, including over a decade in senior living, to the leadership role, according to a press release. She has served as the executive director Morning Pointe of Richmond for several years, the release states.