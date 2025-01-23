Westminster Communities of Florida Cements Interim CEO as New Top Leader

Westminster Communities of Florida has named interim CEO Hank Keith as the organization’s permanent top leader.

With the announcement, Westminster is putting to rest a leadership search that began with the departure of former CEO Terry Rogers last fall. Keith previously worked as the company’s CFO.

The Orlando, Florida-based organization’s board of directors named Keith as CEO following “an exceptional five months leading Westminster Communities of Florida’s leadership transition,” according to Donald Doddridge, who chairs the organization’s board of directors.

“During my time on Westminster’s Board of Directors, it has become abundantly clear that Hank Keith is, without question, the perfect choice for CEO,” Doddridge said in a press release. “His unwavering dedication, unmatched industry expertise and extensive breadth of knowledge have earned him the respect of his peers, team members and residents alike.”

Westminster is among the largest senior living nonprofits in the U.S., with 23 communities throughout the state of Florida, according to the latest Ziegler-Leadingage 200 report.

Last year, a representative for Westminster shared that the organization’s life plan communities carry an occupancy rate of about 92%. As of early September, the organization also had plans to add 46 new villa homes and townhomes at two communities, with future plans to grow beyond that.

Infrastructure, digital transformation, affiliations and acquisitions, diversifying business lines and fostering a culture of healthy aging and wellbeing among residents and staff are the organization’s five current areas of operational focus, the representative noted.

In 2023, Westminster Communities affiliated with Florida Presbyterian Homes, a life plan community in Lakeland, Florida.