In the Pipeline: Southern Oregon University Plans Senior Living Center; Toll Brothers Open New Jersey Active Adult Site

Construction: Planned

Southern Oregon University seeks construction partner

Southern Oregon University has started its process for finding a private sector partner for the construction and operation of a senior living center to be built by 2027.

The future senior living center will sit on a 4.3-acre site of a closed dormitory complex that is being demolished.

“In addition to the fiscal benefits, this project will also present a world of opportunities in lifelong learning,

intergenerational connectivity and much more,” SOU President Rick Bailey said in the news release. “The possibilities are endless. I also want to say a very special thank you to our team members who worked tirelessly over the last several months – years really – to get to this point. We owe them a debt of gratitude.”

The center is aimed at being an “entrepreneurial opportunity” to build partnerships between future older adults living at the center, SOU students and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute with a goal of generating long-term revenue for the university.

Future older adults that live in the community can take future classes for credit, attend concerts, athletic events and lectures with access to various campus resources.

Construction: In Progress

CCRC starts on $78M renovation in Florida

Village On The Isle, a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in Venice, Florida recently broke ground and started construction on a $78.22 million renovation that will add a 9,200 square-foot wellness center and 54 independent living units to the campus.

“The demand for wellness-focused senior living communities has increased as today’s seniors care more about their physical and mental health,” said Doug Feller, CEO of Village On The Isle. “This new state-of-the-art wellness pavilion will allow us to stay ahead of the latest trends and offer our residents the most up to date amenities that will contribute to their overall health and wellbeing.”

The wellness center will be located on the center of the 16-acre community and include a modernized fitness center, indoor pickleball court, spa, sauna, lounge, zero-entry outdoor pool and access to fitness classes.

The independent living expansion will add two, five-story independent living buildings to meet the growing demand for IL in the area, adding to the community’s existing 234 IL units. The new addition will add 54 IL units with units ranging between 1,300 and 1,800 square-feet.

The latest phase of redevelopment follows a previously completed renovation that added two independent living neighborhoods.

Skender builds new supportive living community in Illinois

General contractor Skender recently broke ground on Deerfield Supportive Living, a 105,000 square-foot project offering supportive senior housing in Deerfield, Illinois.

The project was developed by Celadon Partners and the four-story building will include 147 units of affordable senior living apartments. The new building will include dining rooms, private dining and event space, activity rooms, a library, salon and general store. The central part of the project will include the community’s common area and dining space with a lounge.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-2026, according to a news release.

Construction: Completed

Toll Brothers open latest active adult community

Luxury home builder Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) recently announced the opening of its latest active adult community, Regency at West Windsor in Windsor Township, New Jersey, according to a news release.

Future amenities to be built at the site include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and walking trails with benches and birdhouses along the trail routes. Homes in the development start at 2,300 square-feet with modern, open-concept floor plans and first-floor primary bedroom suites.

Homes start in the mid-$700,000 price range. Concepts include homes between 2,198 and 2,300 square-feet with three bedrooms and options for 2.5 to 3.5-bathrooms with primary suites, lofts, flexible spaces, full basements and two-car garages.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned