Transactions and Financings: SRG Acquires Atria Community; Aline Expands Services Through Culinary Acquisition 

Transactions

Senior Resource Group acquires Atria community

Senior Resource Group announced it has acquired Atria Mt. Pleasant, a retirement community near downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

According to a press release, the community will be renamed to The Artisan Mt. Pleasant.

The community features 168 residences for cottages, independent living, assisted living and memory care options ranging from 395 to over 1,700 square feet, the release states.

Aline acquires culinary management platform

Senior living operating software provider Aline announced it has acquired Grove Menus, a culinary management platform.

According to a press release, the acquisition “extends Aline’s position as the industry leader in comprehensive senior living resident data” and allows it to deliver resident insights across sales and marketing, billing, car, and culinary operations.

Grove Menus currently serves over 3,000 senior living communities across the country.

Blueprint sells high performing portfolio

Blueprint announced its involvement in the sale of a portfolio consisting of four high performing communities in Nebraska.

According to a press release, the communities were built in the late 1990s and early 2000s and have “earned excellent local reputations for quality of care.”

The portfolio was sold to Arcus Healthcare Partners, with Omega Senior Living handling operations.

BWE Investment Sales sells memory care community

BWE Investment Sales announced it has closed the sale of a 42-unit memory care community in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area.

A press release states the community was previously known as Peachtree Villa at Suwanee and was built in 2013.

The property was not in operation upon purchase and will be renovated by the buyer for an alternate use.

Two communities sold to Cardinal Senior Living

Blueprint announced it was engaged by Gables Management Company to sell two Class A communities in the Akron and Columbus, Ohio metropolitan areas.

According to a press release, the two communities totaled 198 combined units and achieved 98% occupancy.

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Cardinal Senior Living was selected as the buyers for the two communities.

Blueprint aids nonprofit’s exit from skilled nursing

Blueprint worked with Michigan nonprofit Samaritas to sell its 131-bed skilled nursing and long-term care facility.

A press release states the organization is shifting to “focus on creating a holistic service experience through four core areas of impact, including child and family services, behavioral health, refugee services and affordable housing.”

A “prominent” Michigan-based skilled nursing provider was selected as the buyer.