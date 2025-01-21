What 10 Senior Living Sales and Marketing Leaders See Ahead in 2025

Tickets are still available for the Senior Housing News Sales and Marketing Conference on Feb. 18th and 19th in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hear insights like these and more from industry experts navigating the changing environment of senior living sales and marketing efforts.

Senior living operators are evolving sales and marketing practices to meet growing demand and a new customer base. In 2025, they are hoping to make up for lost time.

Top trends to watch in senior living sales for 2025 center on the changing relationship between operators and their third-party referral sources; elevating the tour experience for prospective residents and the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) to support a more personalized sales experience.

As development activity remains largely muted across the industry, operators have made great strides in increasing occupancy and padding the bottom line with additional revenue. In 2025, they must navigate multiple challenges in order to maintain momentum. .

Senior Housing News checked in with 10 senior living sales and marketing experts to get their thoughts on where the industry is headed in the year ahead.

LCS Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer Rick Westermann

What trends do you think will shape senior living sales in 2025?

The integration of technology into the sales process will continue to streamline operations, enabling sales teams to connect with prospects more efficiently and through multiple channels in a cohesive way. CRMs are evolving beyond their traditional role of simply storing conversation notes.

Today, advanced CRMs can record interactions, generate detailed summaries, and provide insights that make it easier for backup sales teams, move-in coordinators, and other team members to seamlessly step in when the lead owner is unavailable. Additionally, AI and lead scoring will empower sales associates to focus their efforts on high-priority prospects, helping them advance prospects through the sales funnel more effectively and at a faster pace.

What is one area senior living operators need to improve within the sales process?

Executive directors and other operational leaders must play a more active and consistent role in the sales process. When the leader of a community interacts directly with prospects, it creates a strong impression and makes them feel valued. Additionally, prospects should be introduced to key team members during the process, as these individuals will be part of their day-to-day experience as residents. Ultimately, choosing to move into a senior living community is a once-in-a-lifetime decision, and building trust with the entire team is a crucial part of that journey.

What is your outlook for sales in senior living in 2025?

2025 should be a great year for sales in senior living. New supply has been limited in recent years, while demand for senior living options continues to grow. This favorable supply-demand dynamic is expected to drive occupancy gains throughout the year. Coupled with advances in technology, and the implementation of AI solutions, these factors point to a strong year for LCS and the senior living industry as a whole.

Claiborne Senior Living Vice President of Marketing Brooke Saxon-Spencer

What trends do you think will shape senior living sales in 2025?

Speed, personalization, and transparency are buzzing for 2025. I believe that sales teams that are savvy in their ability to leverage technology, focus on unique resident experiences, and build trust will see results.

Speed: Speed has always been a factor in sales, but in 2025, I think response time may be the difference between securing a move-in or losing a prospect to a competitor. With families making faster, more urgent decisions and expecting instant engagement, senior living sales teams must adopt a high-speed, high-touch approach to stay ahead.

Personalization: Prospects and families expect tailored experiences. CRM systems leveraging AI will help sales teams create hyper-personalized follow-ups and marketing strategies.

Transparency: Seniors and their families demand clear, upfront pricing and contract terms. Hidden fees or complex agreements are a deal breaker.

What is one area senior living operators need to improve within the sales process?

If you have not already, it’s time to implement AI and automations for faster, personalized engagement via your CRM, Marketing Automation Platforms, Chatbots, etc. The more data we are able to feed into these systems, the better the future AI tools will function.

What is your outlook for sales in senior living in 2025?

While speed will be a defining factor, several other key strategies will shape how communities attract and convert prospects. The year ahead will demand a combination of technology, personalization, transparency, and operational alignment to maximize move-ins.

Legend Senior Living Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Christy Van Der Westhuizen

What trends do you think will shape senior living sales in 2025?

We’re seeing technology play a huge role in shaping the future of senior living sales. It’s about finding new ways of connecting to prospective residents and their families, and utilizing technology to help with furthering that connection. But it’s also crucial that technology doesn’t replace the personal touch of relationship building. Additionally, storytelling is becoming more important than ever. Sharing real stories of residents and families creates meaningful connections and shifts public perception in a positive way. Technology and storytelling will shape our efforts and outcomes in 2025.

What is one area senior living operators need to improve within the sales process?

Honestly, we need to get better at personalizing the sales process. There’s a phrase that I like to use, and that’s “prepare to be amazed!” In each interaction with a prospective resident and family, prepare yourself to find the unique, the extraordinary, the special parts of that person, rather than their ailments, diagnoses, or “can’t dos.” We should be asking, “Who is this person, truly?” instead of solely looking at their medical conditions. Sales training needs to emphasize curiosity and empathy, and understanding what makes each person unique. That personal connection can make all the difference in how seniors and their families view our communities.

What is your outlook for sales in senior living in 2025?

I feel optimistic about where we’re headed, but it’s going to take intentional effort.

If we continue to focus on wellness, community engagement, and leveraging innovative technologies, we’ll see positive growth. The key is to shift the conversation away from fear-based messaging and toward hope, health, and happiness. Operators who embrace this approach and prioritize meaningful, personalized connections will be the ones who thrive. But we must also be cautious. If we allow our communities to become commoditized or lose our personal touch, we risk losing the very essence of what makes senior living so impactful.

Discovery Senior Living Senior Vice President of Sales Lou Maranto

What trends do you think will shape senior living sales in 2025?

There are several trends that I think continue in 2025. I think 2025 will be another good year of continued occupancy growth with limited new supply and tailwind demographics

As we cycle 5 years after the challenges of 2020, the ongoing trend of margin expansion will continue, especially given the consumer push back on higher market rate increases.

We all talk about technology and AI advances, and this is the year that we need to implement new tactics with the technology we have in front of us. Discovery Senior Living is expanding our investment in new systems this year including a new marketing and sales CRM.

What is one area senior living operators need to improve within the sales process?

The one area we will be intensifying is our business intelligence and reliance on metrics to drive our decision making. This is an area that we have expanded over the past several years, but understanding performance both good and not so good, will be critical to adjusting our strategy as the year progresses.

Internally we call it “sales forensics,” which is a process to understand the root cause of performance. Many times, we create tactics to address symptoms, but when we can accurately identify the root cause of the performance we are more successful in accomplishing our sales goals.

What is your outlook for sales in senior living in 2025?

I am optimistic as we enter 2025, that this year will bring continued occupancy and margin growth along with some favorable macro economics including lower interest rates, lower inflation, and improvement in the housing market.

The key to success will be how we take advantage of these factors and execute our 2025 strategy. Discovery Senior Living has expanded multiple partnerships to improve our national sales acceleration programs to achieve our 2025 sales goals.

Watermark Retirement Communities National Director of Sales Dawn Marie Trombetta

What trends do you think will shape senior living sales in 2025?

Growing demand and the disproportionately fewer new developments.

A shift from national paid referral sources (aggregators) to local paid referral sources and increasing outreach to key professional referrals.

Building stronger mutually beneficial partnerships with local, regional and national partners. Residents will not only benefit from our innovative wellness programming but also the additional resources these partnerships bring, strengthening our reputation and “street credit” in the local community.

What is one area senior living operators need to improve within the sales process?

One key area within the sales process where senior living operators can improve is in stigma reduction and misconceptions surrounding senior living communities. It starts with marketing and messaging that shifts the narrative from clinical or institutional to one that highlights the vibrant, personalized experiences available. This is then supported by a prospect-centered sales process.

Rather than approaching sales as a transactional interaction, the focus should be on treating each prospect as an individual: tTaking the time to understand their unique preferences and life experiences and incorporating throughout the sales process.

What is your outlook for sales in senior living in 2025?

Positive outlook in 2025. Watermark has seen above average growth in occupancy as more and more of our communities are achieving stabilized occupancy and our developments are rapidly filling up.

Northbridge Cos. Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Hastings

What trends do you think will shape senior living sales in 2025?

In 2025, senior living sales will be driven by consumer demands for personalization, digital accessibility, and a focus on wellness and purpose-driven living. Families are more informed than ever, expecting tailored interactions that meet their unique needs, preferences, and timing. To meet these expectations, the sales and marketing landscape must balance technological advancements with human-centric strategies.

Advancements in AI and automated lead nurturing tools will play a pivotal role in these trends. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants will enhance user experiences by boosting website engagement, providing instant answers, guiding families through the discovery process, and scheduling visits—effectively shortening sales cycles.

Lifestyle and wellness integration will remain a critical focus, positioning senior living as a way to empower residents to live purposefully and thrive. Authentic storytelling and grassroots social media marketing will be increasingly vital, helping providers communicate this vision, building genuine connections, and differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

What is one area senior living operators need to improve within the sales process?

Operators should focus on building trust earlier in the sales cycle. Today’s consumers expect transparency regarding pricing, care services, and lifestyle offerings –operators should showcase this all directly on their community websites. By providing clear, upfront information and emphasizing a consultative approach rather than a transactional one, operators can foster relationships that lead to better long-term outcomes. Training sales teams to be empathetic, solutions-focused listeners is also critical for improving the customer journey.

What is your outlook for sales in senior living in 2025?

My outlook for senior living sales in 2025 is highly optimistic, with significant opportunities driven by the aging baby boomer generation’s demand for vibrant, purpose-driven living. Success will require a forward-thinking approach, blending adaptability, innovation, and authenticity. Operators who balance personalized connection and authentic storytelling with the efficiencies of AI will excel, leveraging integrated marketing strategies that combine traditional and digital tactics. Engaging families at every stage of the decision-making process through outreach, transparency, and consistent follow-ups will create supportive experiences that build lasting trust.

Heritage Communities Chief Marketing Officer Lacy Jungman

What trends do you think will shape senior living sales in 2025?

I expect to see the industry’s approach to third party referrals continue to shift. More organizations are moving away from large lead aggregators that charge significant fees for referrals upon move in.

At Heritage Communities, we created our own contract for third-party paid referral partners that highlight specific requirements of leads as well as payment terms. For example, we no longer pay one lump sum for placement agency fees. Instead, fees are distributed into three monthly payments. If a resident moves out in month two, we won’t be paying the third installment as indicated in our terms. We also own the lead, and will not pay referral fees, starting nine months after the referral is sent to us.

I expect to see more conversation and strategies around dynamic pricing. Traditionally our industry has done competitive analysis once, maybe twice, each year and adjusted rates accordingly. With labor and expenses continuing to increase, operators are realizing there’s opportunity for refinement in how we price our options. AI has the ability to help us assess market conditions in consideration with what’s selling well (and what isn’t), in order to maximize revenue by leveraging the industry’s relationship between supply and demand.

Centralized leasing in multifamily has been a well-adopted and efficient move in the multifamily industry, that I expect to see more of in senior living. Identifying which parts of the sales process can be centralized for a community will not only help create efficiencies, but free up more of a sales team’s time. With more time, they can focus on leads who are truly sales qualified, while increasing capacity to get out of the community and continue working on relationships in their local area. The later, leads to more organic referrals that don’t cost much and also helps reduce the reliance on paid referrals

What is one area senior living operators need to improve within the sales process?

The tour is the Super Bowl of senior living sales. But getting to the super bowl and winning requires a lot of tenacity, reps and winning the small games to work your way up to the big day. Sales are exactly the same. Walk-in tours are amazing, and we’d love our phone lines to be ringing off the hook with people wanting to see the community all day long. The reality is, in order to move occupancy, we can’t rely on our prospects to be ready. We have to put in the work, and do what some might consider the “less glamorous” parts of the sales role: Follow up.

Research, phone calls, database management, emails, texts… They’re not as fun as the tour and face to face interactions, but they are required to move occupancy. The communities who master follow up are the ones who see results. Often the follow up required to book the tours gets overlooked. In most communities and organizations I’ve worked with, the opportunity for improvement lies in our approach to lead nurturing rather than lead generation.

What is your outlook for sales in senior living in 2025?

We saw occupancy growth across our entire portfolio in 2024. I’m confident we’ll continue to build on this momentum to see positive growth in 2025. New construction and development has slowed over the past years, and it appears this will remain true for 2025 as well. This presents a great opportunity for existing communities to increase occupancy with fewer competitors entering their market. 2025 is the year to tighten sales skills and follow up practices, ensure the physical plant and curb appeal are in top condition, and refine unique selling propositions. The communities strong in these areas will have a greater success rate when new developments rebound.

Optima Living Co-Founder, Principal Karim Kassam

What trends do you think will shape senior living sales in 2025?

Longer decision-making cycles: Prospects and families are taking more time to compare options, requiring a more structured, relationship-driven follow-up process.

More data-driven selling: Sales teams will rely more on CRM analytics, lead scoring, and behavioral insights to prioritize follow-ups and improve conversion rates.

Technology is on the rise: Prospects are using mobile devices to schedule tours and interact with communities at all hours. Tools like chatbots provide 24/7 accessibility and enhance the prospect experience.

Greater focus on consultative selling: Families seek education and guidance rather than a traditional sales pitch. Building trust and relationships will be more important than simply selling a building.

Digital is on the rise: Both marketing and sales will need to evolve as digital channels become the first touchpoint for prospects. AI-driven marketing, social media engagement, and automated lead nurturing will play a larger role in filling pipelines and converting leads.

Stronger referral and professional partnerships: Sales teams will expand relationships with healthcare providers, financial planners, and real estate professionals to generate high-quality leads – i.e., referral programs

Cut to the chase on providing information to residents: Rents, incentives, floor plans

What is one area senior living operators need to improve within the sales process?

Transparency. Being open about competitive differences can build trust with prospects. Hosting industry events or networking with competitors twice a year can foster collaboration, share insights, and ultimately strengthen the industry. We gain this information anyway—why not be proactive about it?

What is your outlook for sales in senior living in 2025?

Demand will outpace supply

AI-driven sales enablement – AI will enhance sales efficiency by automating follow-ups, analyzing lead behavior, and providing real-time insights to prioritize high-intent prospects. For example, chatbots and CRM

Shift toward experience-based selling – Tours alone won’t be enough. Sales teams can focus on trial stays, family engagement events, and virtual experiences to build emotional connections with prospects. Bring residents to community events (make them part of the process)

Personalized and proactive lead nurturing – Share targeted formation, customized follow-ups, and more engaging prospect interactions.

Primrose Retirement Communities Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing Jessi Weldon

What trends do you think will shape senior living sales in 2025?

I think we will continue to see organizations prioritize investment in sales coaching, onboarding, and training. Committing to ongoing skills development for these sales leaders has a direct impact on retention numbers and occupancy growth. I hope the transparency around pricing continues to increase, and that more companies embrace sharing starting rates on their websites.

Prospects and families expect this information to be readily available, and they deserve that. The senior living product is valuable in many facets, and rates reflect that value. Companies will focus more heavily on business development and garnering professional referrals versus relying on lead aggregators.

What is one area senior living operators need to improve within the sales process?

One area that needs improvement is consistency. Many companies have sales systems in place that produce results when followed consistently. This requires ongoing inspections of the process and ensuring there is accountability to the systems and correlating results. Consistency allows every single customer to have a positive sales experience. It also allows companies to determine when improvements and revisions are needed within their sales systems.

What is your outlook for sales in senior living in 2025?

My outlook is very positive for sales in 2025. Most companies saw strong lead generation numbers in 2024, and this is likely to continue. There has been more focus on the core services of senior living – culinary, life enrichment, wellness, and technology – over the past few years. This has allowed many organizations to strengthen their value propositions each year. When that value is articulated clearly and effectively, prospects choose to make a move sooner rather than later.

The Arbor Co. Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Kelley Skarp

What trends do you think will shape senior living sales in 2025?

The impact of artificial intelligence/ChatGPT in marketing to drive leads as well as care delivery/staffing will be of significance. Companies focusing on lead capture while reducing dependency on paid referral sources. Companies/communities enjoying high occupancy will look to push rates while tightly watching expenses while companies/communities struggling to grow occupancy will continue to offer incentives to get to stabilization.

What is one area senior living operators need to improve within the sales process?

There is a struggle to ensure that inquiries are captured at the first point of contact by someone who has the knowledge and ability to provide information. Where communities are immediately responsive, inquiries will take the next step. When inquiries are left unresponded to, opportunity is lost. Additionally, personalization will be important. The customer what’s to be helped and understood, not be a party to a scripted exchange.

What is your outlook for sales in senior living in 2025?

Limited new inventory and growing demand should give senior living the ability to maximize occupancy and revenue in 2025.