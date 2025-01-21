Former MorningStar CFO to Return as President as Operator Readies New Growth Plans

Real estate and senior living executive Jamie Ranzan is returning to MorningStar Senior Living to work as the company’s president and chief investment officer.

Ranzan previously worked for Denver, Colorado-based MorningStar Senior Living as its CFO between 2016 and 2020. She left the company and worked as president with Solera Senior Living and CFO at Aegis Senior Living over the last five years. Before joining MorningStar in 2016, she also worked as CFO and vice president of corporate finance at MBK Senior Living. Overall, she has two decades of experience in development, acquisitions and operations for senior living and other product types.

MorningStar in 2023 recalibrated its business model to focus on growth, occupancy and margins. With Ranzan now back in the ranks, MorningStar CEO Ken Jaeger said the company is “poised for growth,” and that she was “brought on as an expert in operational efficiency and investment strategy.”

In 2025, MorningStar is planning to continue development in Kansas City and on multiple projects in the San Francisco Bay area.The company also is seeking future growth also through acquisitions and the addition of new management contracts.

“Her professional pedigree suits that need perfectly, allowing MorningStar to enter its future with strength and agility,” Jaeger said in an emailed statement to Senior Housing News. “In positioning Jamie as president and CIO, MorningStar has opened its doors to work with other development and investment partners on a joint venture basis.”

MorningStar operates 39 communities across 11 states.

Ranzan will initially focus on hospitality and care delivery, along with strengthening the company’s culture through training and motivating MorningStar staff. She will also ensure compliance in operations for the company’s communities across 11 states.

“Importantly, her attention will be directed on delivering high financial returns for investors, realized through all aspects of operational efficiency,” Jaeger told SHN.