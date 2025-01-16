In the Pipeline: United Properties Plans Active Adult Expansion; Cedarhurst Starts on Next Project

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription
Construction: Planned
United Properties announces active adult concept
United Properties recently announced its Amira Villas Minnetonka active adult project in the Minneapolis, Minnesota area that will bring new villa-style units to the area.
The community will be made up of eight, three-story residential buildings with a total of 30 new villas, adding to the existing Amira Minnetonka campus.
The units are designed to provide spacious, one-level living options to accommodate older adults seeking to downsize. The single-level villas will span between 1,570 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom options to upwards of 2,255 square-foot, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom designs. Private garages are included in some units.
In-unit amenities include upscale finishes, private entries, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, kitchen islands, tile showers, flexible room space and oversized decks.
Construction: In Progress
Cedarhurst Senior Living starts construction in Kansas
Cedarhurst Senior Living recently announced the start of construction at Cedarhurst of Shawnee in Kansas.
The community includes a two-story construction spanning 72,000 square-feet with 59 assisted living units and 24 memory care suites on a 20-acre property.
Wellness amenities include a fitness center and yoga studio and the community will also include gourmet dining options.
The community is expected to open in the spring of 2026.
Construction: Completed
Azura Senior Living opens Wisconsin community
Azura Senior Living recently announced the grand opening of its latest community, this time in Verona, Wisconsin.
The 108,500 square-foot community includes assisted living and memory care, with the project marking the first time Azura combined memory care and assisted living, according to a post by Eppstein Uhen Architects.
Other noteworthy projects
Construction: Planned
- Sunrise Senior Living buys rights to Rye Brook, New York community.
- Plans announced for affordable housing community in Galesburg, Illinois.
- Senior living project receives $4 million grant amid ongoing redevelopment in Baton Rogue, Louisiana.
Construction: In Progress
