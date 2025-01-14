Best CCRC/LPC Lite Design of 2024: Living Well While Going Green

Kisco Senior Living’s The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center project centered on two big ideas: Allowing residents to live fully while promoting sustainability with the surrounding area.
With 40% of its eight acre urban site to reforestation efforts and features such as walking paths, biophilic landscape design and rainwater filtration systems, the community is designed to be a good steward of the environment, according to Brendon McCall, associate principal for THW Design who oversaw the architectural design of the continuing care retirement community.
The community, located in the heart of Gaithersburg, Maryland, integrates with nearby green spaces and parks to provide residents easier access to nature and recreational activities.
Alongside its emphasis on nature, the 537,000 square feet community embraces Kisco Senior Living’s “Art of Living” philosophy with art galleries featuring rotating selections of art, a computer learning lab and onsite educational opportunities. Residents also have access to local vineyards, garden clubs and literary groups through the community.
Due to its use of outdoor space, community connection and strong use of materials and textures, The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center snagged the top spot in the CCRC Lite category of Senior Housing News’ Architecture and Design Awards.
The concept
The genesis of The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center can be traced back to 2017, when Kisco Senior Living was approached by SHA Capital Partners about a property that was available. McCall said the project partners brought in THW Design in 2018 after working together with Kisco Senior Living on a variety of projects.
From the get-go, the community was planned as a place where residents “feel inspired, connected and fully alive.” To achieve that, the project planners included a “state of the art” wellness center with personal trainers and a heated saltwater pool, courtyards and walking paths and a variety of dining options curated by “Five-Star chefs” in the design.
The community also was meant to include connections to nature, with next-door 72-acre park and outdoor spaces among the core of the design. Environmental sustainability was also a centerpiece of the community.
In terms of how the community was designed, the project planners sought a “a distinct yet inviting presence.” To achieve those goals, the community’s architects included design elements such as a silhouette that flows seamlessly with the natural contours of Washingtonian Boulevard, a varied facade, balconies and recesses to soften the scale of the building, a “beautifully landscaped” entryway with a porte cochére leading to a lobby that provides a way for residents and guests to be “met with grace and elegance.” Interior designer StudioSix5 also built into the project details such as grey walls, large windows to bring in natural light and open living room spaces, helping to further its unique appearance.
The project planners sought community input in that process and feedback was “back-and-forth among different community stakeholders, McCall said.
“Everybody had some say,” McCall told Senior Housing News. “At its core, the project was very focused on sustainability, being a good steward of the environment and really connecting with the fabric of the community that it was around.”
He added: “By having that connectivity, where they could engage those amenities, the community around it was an essential part of it.”
A lengthy entitlement process brought its fair share of challenges to bring the community to life. City officials and community members met with the project team during planning frequently in order to see the 537,000 square feet campus through.
“City officials were very concerned about what it would be as one of the first major landmark structures [when entering] the city, so it was of particular importance to them on the appearance,” McCall said.
While the lengthy entitlement process was a challenge, it also provided clearly defined boundaries for THW Design to work within.
“It makes decisions somewhat easier,” he said. “At the end of the road, when we got to final completion, there wasn’t a lot of variation from the initial approved zoning process that we went through.”
The construction
Project planners broke ground on The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center in October 2021 and continued through receiving the final approvals from the city in May 2024. Working among the project partners during this stage was builder Balfour Beatty Construction.
The Covid pandemic and labor and supply chain challenges delayed the project. The project partners also made some design changes during construction, such as adding in larger units, in response to demand from local customers. But they held off from making too many changes during construction, as it would trigger another round of entitlement reviews.
At the time, McCall said Kisco was finalizing the design for its “Signature” brand, which offers a “bespoke experience” through enhanced amenities such as horticulture programming and gardens, interactive games for families and travel programming. That vision was accomplished during the construction of The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center.
“There were amenities that were added during construction that were unique to this community that normally we wouldn’t see in a lot of places,” McCall said.
While there were challenges the project had to go through, the end result was largely what was originally envisioned upon completion. In the end, the project was only slightly delayed and slightly over budget.
The completion
The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center officially welcomed its first resident in August 2024, only shortly behind the original estimated timeline for the project’s completion.
The finished product includes a variety of spaces, including a dedicated “grandkids room” that has interactive games and activities, a salon space, a lounge and bar and a music room for residents to relax and listen to their favorite tunes.
More than 100 residents have moved in within the first 100 days post-opening, a lease-up that is “faster than they originally anticipated,” McCall said. The community is currently still waiting on assisted living licensing.
Senior Housing News Design Award Judges were particularly impressed with the community’s outdoor amenities and design elements. Judge Bruce Horowitz noted the community has “dynamic spaces” that are “well detailed,” along with having “nicely designed outdoor spaces for residents.”
Additionally, judge Greg Gauthreaux wrote the community features a refined and classic material palette while making “great use of outdoor spaces as amenities and connection to community.”
To Kisco, the community is a new flagship in its portfolio. And it is one that THW Design plans to market to the wider world in order to showcase the company’s “ability to think a little differently about potential challenges,” McCall said.
“I think it showcases our creativity and problem solving,” he said. “We will use this as an example of those skill sets, and being able to show that our firm isn’t going to bring the same solutions to the table.”