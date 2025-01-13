Navion Senior Solutions Names New CEO, Preparing for ‘Rapid Growth’ in 2025

Navion Senior Solutions has named COO Beverly Janco Tuttle as its new CEO, taking over from founder Stephen Morton, who IS transitioning to chairman of the board.

Janco Tuttle joined Navion in 2020 as senior vice president of operations, and she was hired as part of a succession plan on the part of Navion. She brings nearly three decades of senior living experience to her new leadership role with the Raleigh, North Carolina-based provider. In an emailed statement to Senior Housing News on Monday, Janco Tuttle said the company is now positioned as a “regionally optimized operating platform that can scale efficiently,” with more growth on the horizon as she prepares to take the reins.

“We will look to continue our rapid growth in 2025 by focusing on management and ownership opportunities that align within our footprint and operating philosophy, as well as exploring innovative revenue streams in the business,” Janco Tuttle said via emailed statement to SHN.

Morton in 2015 founded Navion with his son, Arick Morton, who left the company in 2020 to start VisionLTC, the data company that later became NIC MAP Vision. Today, Navion has over 50 communities in seven states across the U.S. Southeast.

The company has had success in value-add turnarounds of distressed communities, both acquired and managed, and in ground-up development. Going forward, Janco Tuttle said the organization would “look to continue across all strategies” in 2025.

Her hands-on experience in daily operations and facilitating growth have been “invaluable” in preparing her for this latest leadership role, she told SHN.

“I gained hands-on experience in navigating complex challenges, optimizing community performance, and fostering a culture that prioritizes resident care and team member engagement,” Janco Tuttle wrote to SHN. “This perspective allows me to hit the ground running and continue advancing Navion’s mission to provide exceptional senior living experiences.”

The organization is focusing on strengthening core operations, improving talent development and recruitment, while also expanding the use of data to improve resident care and occupancy growth along with expanding relationships with capital providers and stakeholders, she added.

In a news release, the company stated that Janco Tuttle was originally hired as part of Navion’s succession plan, having worked closely with Morton to grow the company by doubling the number of assisted living communities it operates since 2020.