Movers and Shakers: Cogir Promotes Assistant COO; Sentrics Makes CEO Announcement

Sentrics announces new CEO

Senior living technology provider Sentrics announced it has appointed Brian Dawson as its new CEO.

According to a press release, brings nearly 30 years of senior living experience to the position, and previously served as the company’s chief operating officer.

The release adds Dawson’s career has “been dedicated to developing technology solutions that provide safety, connectivity and peace of mind for residents, caregivers and operators.”

Cogir promotes new assistant COO

Cogir Senior Living announced Justin Stein has been promoted to the role of assistant chief operating officer.

According to a press release, he will be responsible for “driving operational and sales success” for the company while “remaining human-focused” and “fostering an environment of innovation and excellence.”

The release states Stein has taken on multi-site operation roles with Brookdale Senior Living, along with serving as vice president roles with Bickford Senior Living in human resources and sales.

Acts Retirement-Life Communities appoints board chair

Acts Retirement-Life Communities announced it has appointed Susan Allmond as the new chair of its board of directors, effective Jan. 1.

Allmond succeeds John Esterhai, Jr., who served in the role since 2017.

According to a press release, Allmond has been a member of the board since 2015 and brings nearly 40 years of professional healthcare experience to the role. The release states that she most recently served as the director of strategic planning and alignment at Catholic Health Initiatives in Exton, Pennsylvania, before retiring.

New Pond Village names plant operations director

Continuing care retirement community New Pond Village has named Jeff Cormier as its plant operations director.

In his role, Cormier is responsible for all maintenance functions within the campus, including overseeing overall operations, coordinating customizations of resident homes, providing general preventive maintenance and ensuring all systems run smoothly, a press release states.

Prior to working with New Pond Village, Cormier spent 36 years with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, where he was a member of the Underwater Operations Team.

Allendale Senior Living welcomes new executive director

Allendale Senior Living has welcomed Daniel Silva as its new executive director.

In his role, Silva will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

According to a press release, Silva served as executive director in two assisted living facilities in New Jersey prior to joining Allendale Senior Living.

Anthem Memory Care appoints executive director

Anthem Memory Care has appointed Frank Trimboli as the executive director of its Morningside Place community in Overland Park, Kansas.

In his role, Trimboli is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community, along with care and programming.

According to a press release, Trimboli brings more than 30 years of administrative healthcare experience, and he most recently operated skilled nursing facilities in the Kansas City metropolitan area