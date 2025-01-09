In the Pipeline: Morning Pointe Senior Living Continues Growth; Experience, NexCore Start in Maryland

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: In Progress

Experience Senior Living, NexCore Group start in Maryland

Experience Senior Living, along with parent company NexCore Group, recently started construction on a new community in the Baltimore, Maryland area.

The community, The Gallery at Roland Park, is a three-story construction with 111 apartments with independent living, assisted living and memory care.

The community marks the 19th senior living development for Experience and NexCore and the 9th community in the Gallery collection.

Amenities include two restaurants along with a piano lounge, activity and game room and maker’s space.

The community is set to open in the first quarter of 2027 with plans for a second community in North Bethesda, Maryland known as The Reserve at Strathmore Square that will break ground in the second quarter of this year.

Morning Pointe Senior Living advances on multiple projects

Morning Point Senior Living is on track to open The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence Hardin Valley later this year, according to a news release.

The company is now in the midst of hiring staff for the community, which is next door to an existing Morning Pointe property that will transition to all assisted living once the new Hardin Valley, Tennessee location opens.

The community includes 60 apartments spanning two distinct levels for memory care with several floor plans available from studios to two-bedroom apartments.

Construction also is well-underway at The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence East Hamilton near Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The community is expected to open in early 2025. This is the second phase of Morning Pointe’s East Hamilton senior living campus and is aimed at meeting future memory care demand.

The East Hamilton community will include 60 apartments between two memory care neighborhoods with multiple floor plans, including studios and two-bedroom apartments. The original portion of the East Hamilton campus will transition to assisted living.

While these two projects are near completion, Morning Pointe Senior Living is also underway with a renovation at its Owensboro, Kentucky community, Morning Pointe of Owensboro.

The $2.5 million renovation is nearing completion, according to a news release, and is expected to be done by the end of January.

Renovations include physical updates to the original building and expanded clinical services.

Construction: Completed

Illinois community completes renovations

The King-Bruwaert House senior living community in Burr Ridge, Illinois recently announced major renovations to independent living and skilled nursing areas.

KB House added one and two-bedroom apartments in assisted living, along with expanding and updating bathrooms and kitchenettes in existing apartments.

The renovations mark the end of a major expansion project at the community, having added 43 new one- and two-bedroom apartments, along with adding 28 skilled nursing private rooms.

Future renovations include updating the memory care neighborhood, along with updating the front lobby and shared spaces.

