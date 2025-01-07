Movers and Shakers: United Church Homes Announces New CEO; Spring Arbor Adds Three Leaders

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

United Church Homes announces new CEO

United Church Homes announced Kenneth Daniel will be stepping down as the organization’s CEO on Feb. 7.

Ken Young, United Church Homes’ current president, will be assuming the roles of president and CEO, concluding Daniel’s 14-year tenure leading the organization. Daniel will remain with the organization as a senior strategic advisor through June 30.

Young brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role. According to a press release, he has been “instrumental in leading UCH’s operations, strategic initiatives and financial growth, positioning the organization to succeed.”

Omega Healthcare sees key leadership changes

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. announced three key leadership changes on Jan. 6.

Matthew Gourmand has been appointed as the company’s president after previously serving as the senior vice president of corporate strategy and investor relations.

Vikas Gupta has been appointed as Omega’s chief investment officer. He previously served as the senior vice president of acquisitions and development.

Additionally, Dan Booth has stepped down as the company’s chief operating officer after 23 years. According to a press release, he is expected to remain in a consulting role for the next 12 months.

Heritage Communities promotes two leaders

Heritage Communities is accelerating its growth plans with two leadership promotions in Erin Albers and Lacy Jungman.

Albers was promoted to vice president of customer experience. In this role, Albers will focus on the experience of residents and associates, along with developing and implementing initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents and the overall experience of associates, according to a press release.

Jungman has been promoted to chief marketing officer. In this role, Jungman is responsible for overseeing all aspects of sales and marketing efforts, along with driving brand awareness, acquisition of new communities, marketing strategies, market research and collaboration with cross-functional teams, the release states.

Spring Arbor adds three to leadership team

Spring Arbor Senior Living announced it has added three new leaders to its team through a combination of promotions and hiring in Keith Ensey, Jennifer Forrest and Stephanie Sanderoff.

Ensey has been promoted to the vice president of operations. In this new role, he is responsible for managing operations of the company’s Southeast portfolio, including the “creation of processes and efficiencies to ensure that resources are effectively allocated to team members providing quality care,” a press release said.

Forrest has been promoted to vice president of quality and education. In her new role, she is responsible for clinical and nursing programs, including quality and education programs for clinical team members in all communities, according to the press release.

Sanderoff was hired to serve as the vice president of sales. In her role, she oversees all of Spring Arbor’s sales teams and efforts.

Clearwater Living hires SVP of operations

Clearwater Living announced it has hired Ed Ward as its senior vice president of operations.

In his new role, Ward is responsible for overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations and driving strategic initiatives to enhance organizational efficiency and growth, along with leading Clearwater’s operations team, with “an emphasis on coaching, mentoring and growth development,” according to a press release.

Ward brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, with an expertise spanning independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, the release states. Prior to joining Clearwater, Ward was the chief operating officer and acting CEO of Volante Senior Living.

ESI promotes vice president of valuations

Evans Senior Investments announced it has promoted Jana Harris to vice president of valuations.

In her role, Harris is responsible for overseeing the company’s $5 billion in senior housing and skilled nursing valuations annually.

According to a press release, Harris has “been instrumental in the success of several key seniors housing and skilled nursing transactions that have significantly impacted ESI’s growth” during her time with the company.

Pacific Palisades community welcomes activity director

Ciela, a Pacific Palisades community, announced it has welcomed Emma Turner as its new activity director.

In her role, Turner is responsible for planning activities that cater to residents’ physical, mental and social well-being.

According to a press release, she has spent the past two years living and working in South Africa contributing to programs at a children’s home, a residential facility for individuals with mental illnesses and hospice care.