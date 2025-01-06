United Church Homes CEO to Retire, President to Take Over in February 

United Church Homes President Ken Young is set to be the next President and CEO of the nonprofit senior living provider following a planned leadership transition, the operator announced Monday.

Outgoing CEO Kenneth Daniel plans to formally step down as CEO in February and stay on as a strategic advisor through June. Young has served as the President of UCH since July 2023 when the roles of president were split up.

Going forward, Young will serve as both President and CEO.. He was promoted to president in 2023 prior to serving as senior executive vice president, chief development and legal officer. He started with UCH in 2005 as general counsel, and has around two decades of experience with the organization.

Advertisement

United Church Homes has 89 senior living communities across the country while also offering various rehabilitation, home health, NaviGuide, home care, hospice and skilled nursing services.

In his new role, Young is planning to “prioritize fundamentals, strengthening healthcare and middle-market services,” according to UCH Corporate Director of Communications and Media Relations Ashley Bills.

“His focus includes building census through enhanced community engagement, fostering referral relationships, delivering high-quality care, and maintaining a disciplined approach to cost management and expense monitoring,” Bills said in an emailed statement to SHN.

Advertisement

During Daniel’s 14-year tenure with UCH, the Marion, Ohio-based nonprofit provider nearly doubled in size and revenue, expanding the company’s senior living portfolio and the launch of the NaviGuide service coordination program.

In 2023, UCH rebalanced its portfolio, along with preparing for a future of senior living that is inherently reliant on value-based care.

UCH and Metta Healthcare, the parent company of Ohio’s Hospice and Pure Health Care, were acquired by health plan CareSource to form the Radiant Alliance, a new nonprofit entity aimed at providing better care for senior living residents. CareSource closed on the acquisition in November of last year, according to a news release regarding the transaction.

This comes as care coordination helps power UCH’s memory care model and future growth plans.