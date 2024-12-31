Movers and Shakers: The Springs Living Names Marketing, Communications VP; AHCA/NCAL Announces Head of Government Relations

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

The Springs Living names VP of marketing, communications

The Springs Living announced James Eastwood has been appointed as the company’s vice president of marketing and communications.

In his role, Eastwood is responsible for “spearheading brand strategy, creative direction and marketing campaigns while fostering innovation and supporting the organization’s 20 senior

living communities across the Pacific Northwest,” a press release states.

Eastwood brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, and most recently served as head of marketing for the Americas with Milestone Systems. The release states he has also served as vice president of marketing for Oregonian Media Group in Portland.

AHCA/NCAL names head of government relations

The American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) has named Michael Bassett as its senior vice president of government relations, effective Jan. 6.

According to a press release, he replaces Clifton Porter II, who became the organization’s president and CEO earlier this year.

Bassett has been with AHCA/NCAL for more than 10 years as the vice president of government relations. Previously, he was the staff director for the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging while he also served as a senior policy advisor to former Senator Bob Corker, the release states.

Edgewood Summit sees new leadership after 30 years

Edgewood Summit is welcoming George “Andy” Barker as its newest executive director following the retirement of Diane Gouhin.

In his role, Barker will oversee the community operations, regulatory compliance and resident and associate relations.

He has served as an administrator for 11 years and was responsible for launching and opening The Arthur B. Hodges Center, which provides memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services, a press release states.