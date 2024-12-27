Top 10 Senior Housing News Stories of 2024

To say the least, 2024 was a year of change for the senior housing industry.

Some of that change came through high-profile transactions that occurred throughout the year. Several of our most-read stories of the year focused on those deals.

There were also plenty of personnel changes throughout the year as well, and stories related to these moves also were among the most popular with readers.

Looking ahead, the industry could be set to “thrive in ‘25” with continuing demographic growth and increased demand, all while new inventory growth is slowing to some of the lowest levels seen in years. But the 10 most-read stories also highlight that the year will be one of continued adaptation and innovation, as the industry seeks to reach and serve a new generation.

Some of the stories below are accessible as part of our SHN+ offering, and we’re like to extend a special thanks to members of the SHN+ community for their continued support throughout the year.

As always, we hope you find this list informative and helpful as you take stock of 2024 and what lies ahead in 2025. We wish all of our readers happy holidays. Thanks for reading.

1. [Updated] Welltower Transitioning 89 Holiday by Atria Communities to 6 Operators

Publish date: June 3, 2024

Key quote: “The transitions will create strong geographic density with best-in-class regional operating partners across the U.S. that have a proven track record in markets where the properties are located.” – Welltower business update.

2. ‘Myriad of Benefits’: Brookdale Senior Living to Buy 41 Leased Communities for $610M

Publish date: Sept. 30, 2024

Key quote: “Through ownership, we have flexibility to modify the portfolio based upon what is strategically the right decision for Brookdale and our shareholders. This flexibility doesn’t exist when communities are locked within a leased structure.” – Brookdale President and CEO Cindy Baier

3. Atria Senior Living Names New CEO in Planned Leadership Transition

Publish date: March 1, 2024

Key quote: “The full recovery of our industry is top priority for everyone, and it’s top priority for us, as well. Getting back to pre-pandemic and fully recovered occupancy and NOI levels is what we’re very focused on.” – Atria CEO Holly Belter-Chesser

4: Retirement Unlimited President Sullivan Steps Down

Publish date: Sept. 5, 2024

Key quote: “Sullivan resigned from her position at RUI to pursue other opportunities.” – RUI spokesperson

5. Senior Living Operators Pivot from Resident Rates to Ancillary Services to Boost Revenue

Publish date: May 13, 2024

Key quote: “The last three years of rate increases aren’t sustainable.” – Juniper Communities CFO Chuck Hastings

6. Senior Living Operators Level Up Sales to Beat ‘Alarming’ Trends in Conversions

Publish date: Feb. 12, 2024

Key quote: “There are people who need help and information, and oftentimes, we don’t have the same urgency that our prospects have. There’s a need, and we can be the help that they may need.” – Legend Senior Living Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Christy Van Der Westhuizen

7. Fast Food Giant Taco Bell Launching ‘Early Retirement Community’ Experience

Publish date: July 10, 2024

Key quote: “The Cantinas early retirement community, just like our brand, represents a place where all generations can come together, regardless of age, to Live their Mas however they want.” – Taylor Montgomery, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer of Taco Bell

8. Welltower, Brookdale, Ventas Execs: Industry at Occupancy Inflection Point, Could Alter Pricing Dynamics

Publish date: Feb. 22, 2024

Key quote: “We’re just at the early stage of that occupancy band where margin starts to grow … we’re at an inflection point,” Justin Hutchens, EVP of senior housing and chief investment officer of Ventas

9, Welltower to Buy Affinity Living Active Adult Portfolio for $969M

Publish date: Feb. 13, 2024

Key quote: “These communities provide thoughtful amenities and targeted social programming for empty nesters and active adults at moderate price points.” – Welltower CEO Shankh Mitra

10. Washington Post Analysis Links A Place for Mom Reviews, Awards with Care Citations

Publish date: May 16, 2024

Key quote: “Our national team of senior living advisors help to simplify a complex process, speaking with over 700K families every year. We are dedicated to our mission, providing access to transparent information, tools, and resources to help families make informed and confident senior care decisions.” – A Place for Mom spokesperson

