SHN BUILD – Share is 75: Here Comes the Boomers, Are We Ready?

This article is sponsored by Senior By Design. It is based on a discussion with Reid Bonner, President of Senior By Design; Bill Foster, Partner at Lantz-Boggio Architects; and Shay Sorgen, Director of Operations Management at Life Care Services. This discussion took place on November 20th, 2024, at the SHN BUILD conference.

Senior Housing News (SHN): Senior By Design combines market intelligence, a deep understanding of human behavior, respect for the environment, and a shared vision for end results. The firm specializes in senior living design and procurement, having completed over 400 senior living projects and procured more than $400 million in acquisitions. Life Care Services (LCS), one of the largest senior living operators in the U.S., manages over 100 properties. Shay Sorgen brings significant operational and marketing expertise to the sector.

SHN: Reid, from your perspective, are we ready for the baby boomers, particularly when it comes to community design?

Reid Bonner: That’s a great question. Are our communities ready for the boomers? It’s about how we make them look and feel for this new generation. From a design perspective, we collaborate closely with our architectural partners and operators to ensure we’re creating spaces that are fresh and exciting. We need light, energetic environments that inspire.

For example, take the back wall here—if it were dark brown and paired with heavy chairs, the room wouldn’t feel nearly as open and vibrant as it does now. Small choices like these can dramatically affect the energy of a space. Whether we’re building from the ground up or remodeling, we act as custodians of the budget, making sure every decision aligns with the project’s goals.

SHN: Bill, your thoughts on this bigger picture? And more specifically, how important is personalization and optionality in preparing for boomers?

Bill Foster: The baby boomer generation is incredibly unique. Think about the average independent living (IL) resident—they turned 18 in 1960. They spent their 20s in the 1960s, their 30s in the ’70s, and their 40s in the ’80s—some of the most iconic decades. During that time, technology broke barriers, exposing people to global travel and experiences.

We often joke about boomers, but they’ve led remarkable lives. Their diverse experiences make them distinct individuals, and we need to respect that in our designs. One way we’re doing this is by bringing branding consultants into the process early. We’re creating multi-venue dining experiences within the same footprint as traditional spaces, offering residents more intimate, personalized options that reflect their lives and tastes.

SHN: Shay, from an operator perspective, how is LCS preparing for these changes?

Shay Sorgen: I couldn’t agree more with Reid and Bill. The focus now is on creating unique, memorable experiences for residents. Reflecting on my 20 years in senior living, we’ve come a long way. Communities used to have tiny common areas and multipurpose dining rooms that served as activity venues and entertainment spaces.

At LCS, we’ve stepped back to reevaluate what’s worked, what hasn’t, and where we need to invest to ensure the best ROI for our residents. We’re moving away from the purely care-based model. Care is what we do, but it’s no longer the sole focus of our communities. We’re designing for the resident experience—multi-venue dining spaces, life enrichment areas, and fully stocked bars.

When I talk to my mom or visit my grandmother, their perspective is telling. My grandmother jokes, “I’m wiping the old off me,” when she walks into some communities. That’s not the vibe we want anymore. We want spaces that feel vibrant and alive—spaces that the baby boomer generation will see as a place to enjoy life, not just live it.

Bonner: I’ll jump in here. Working with LCS and Lantz-Boggio on projects nationwide, the word “flex” comes up often. Boomers demand multifunctional spaces that adapt to different needs. For example, we design multi-purpose rooms with adjacent storage so staff can easily swap folding tables and chairs for different events—like a lecture during the day and a worship service on the weekend. Thoughtful storage solutions keep spaces functional without creating extra work for staff.

Foster: Exactly—those spaces need somewhere to store their “multi.”

SHN: Reid, is the common area a top priority when repositioning a community for boomers? What other spaces should operators focus on?

Bonner: Absolutely. First impressions matter. The moment someone walks through the front door, you’re setting the tone. What do you want them to feel? That “wow” moment is critical. Freshness, energy, wellness—it starts with the front lobby. Is music playing? Does the space feel lively?

Next, dining spaces. Years ago, dining rooms were just big, rectangular rooms. Now, we’re creating interactive kitchens and multiple dining zones within the same footprint. One area might feel casual, another more upscale, and the private dining room might have glass walls lined with wine bottles—a “jewel box” moment.

Activity spaces are also key. We design multi-flex spaces with retractable screens, great lighting, and ample storage to maximize usability for events like movie nights, classes, or happy hours.

SHN: Shay, you were nodding—do you agree with these priorities?

Sorgen: I do. In our newer Delaney communities, we’ve prioritized spaces that deliver experiences. For instance, we have open kitchen concepts that showcase the chef’s work, creating a high-end dining atmosphere. Our wood-burning pizza ovens bring warmth and authenticity to the space.

It’s about moving away from that old institutional focus on efficiency and toward creating rich, engaging experiences. Residents want something that feels more like a restaurant and less like a cafeteria.

Bonner: I agree. The boomers are pushing us toward hospitality-driven design—interiors that look and feel more like boutique hotels than traditional senior living communities.

SHN: Bill, how do architects prioritize spaces to refresh, and what trends are worth focusing on?

Foster: I think about the sales cycle. Residents and their families experience senior living communities in stages—daytime visits might highlight a light-filled yoga studio where residents are engaged and active. Evening visits might showcase a sleek, trendy bar where people are socializing and having fun. These moments help complete the sales cycle and leave a lasting impression.

You don’t need every space to be a “wow,” but you need a few standout moments that align with your sales goals.

SHN: The hospitality influence is clear, but there’s also demand for a home-like environment. How do you balance those expectations?

Bonner: Great question, Tim. Boomers do want it all—hospitality, home-like coziness, personalization. But that doesn’t mean every space has to deliver on all fronts. Good design considers everyone, including quieter residents.

Bill and I recently worked on a community where we added intimate spaces for residents who prefer to observe rather than be in the thick of activities. Great design balances bold, engaging spaces with smaller, quieter ones.

We also get creative with existing spaces. For one community, we converted an outdoor stucco wall into a movie screen and added fans and seating. It became an evening gathering spot where residents and families now watch movies together.

SHN: Audience question for Shay: What comes first—programming or design?

Sorgen: I think it’s about intentionality. Sometimes, we focus so much on programming that we overlook the functionality of spaces. At the same time, design without programming falls flat.

For example, Reid and I are reimagining memory care life stations. Years ago, life stations were formulaic—baby dolls, secretary desks, and so on. If those spaces aren’t purposeful or functional for today’s residents, they don’t work.

When designing or refreshing a community, think intentionally about the spaces and the residents you’re serving. What worked 15 years ago may not align with what boomers want today.

Foster: Well said. People occupy places, and they respond to their environment. Good programming needs to be supported by well-thought-out spaces.

Bonner: I agree. Even small updates can enhance the resident experience. For example, we’ve added barista-style coffee machines to memory care communities. They’ve been a huge hit, providing familiar, comforting experiences for residents.

Sorgen: Exactly. Boomers aren’t the generation content with a standard coffee pot and sugar packets. Many of our younger memory care residents want the same specialty drinks they’ve always enjoyed—cappuccinos, lattes, French vanilla coffee. Offering those experiences shows we’re listening to what today’s consumers want.

SHN: Reid, let’s talk about furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E). Any trends or tips for selecting pieces for the boomer demographic?

Bonner: Furniture is critical. Avoid glossy, shiny finishes—they show wear quickly, especially in communities with walkers or wheelchairs. Instead, choose pieces with character and durability.

I steer away from trendy styles because they age communities too quickly. Instead, we focus on updated classics with fresh colors, light tones, and timeless appeal.

Interesting pieces—like a Balinese door, a vintage table, or artwork with a backstory—add personality and create conversation starters. For example, we designed a community with an art and furniture tour featuring pieces with plaques that tell their stories. Residents love it.

SHN: Budgets are tight with rising costs. Bill, any advice for refreshing or renovating a community on a budget?

Foster: Prioritization is key. Don’t go halfway—focus on a few impactful areas. Think about what works well already. Can you repurpose underutilized spaces? For example, offices can become storage or quiet nooks, and staff break rooms can be refreshed to boost morale.

Bonner: Paint is an inexpensive but effective tool for transformation. Removing dated, unattractive elements—like old artificial trees—can also modernize a space. Rearranging art or combining pieces into a gallery wall can add visual interest.

When it comes to budgets, focus on impact. A standout lobby item—like a statement painting or a unique baby grand piano—can set your community apart. For example, we installed a coral-colored piano in Florida and a purple piano inspired by Purple Rain. These pieces create Instagram-worthy moments that leave lasting impressions.

Foster: Don’t forget the staff break room—it’s low-hanging fruit that shows employees they’re valued. Small investments in staff spaces can improve retention and morale.

SHN: Final thoughts—any key messages for the audience?

Sorgen: Stay ahead of trends and competition. At LCS, we’re learning that a strong capital plan is critical for long-term success. Communities that thrived pre-pandemic can quickly lose ground if competitors invest in newer, fresher spaces.

We’ve started focusing on one area per year for updates, ensuring we’re continually refreshing and repositioning. It’s about balancing big updates with strategic, annual investments.

Foster: I’ll echo that and add: Active adult living is a huge opportunity. With 94% occupancy and 1% market penetration, there’s significant room for growth. Communities can learn from this model by creating high-impact, multifunctional spaces that align with resident priorities.

Bonner: My final takeaway is to prioritize adaptable spaces—especially for popular events like happy hour, which is the most attended gathering in senior living. Make sure those spaces are large enough, flexible, and welcoming.

If you’re looking for inspiration, visit our 35,000-square-foot design center in Dallas. It’s a fun place to collaborate and create.

SHN: Thank you, Reid, Bill, and Shay, for sharing your expertise. This discussion has been incredibly insightful as we prepare for the next generation of senior living residents.

