In the Pipeline: American House Opens Latest Florida Project; Wingate Living to Start Construction

Construction: Planned

LRT Company acquires land for senior living campus

Development firm LRT Company recently announced the acquisition of a 12.38-acre site near Providence, Rhode Island for the construction of the Tiffany Laurel Reserve senior living campus.

The community will include 204 units as part of an overall $65 million senior living campus.

LRT expects to break ground on the community next summer. Broken down, the community includes 127 units for independent living, 77 units for assisted living and memory care with 25% of IL units designated for low-income older adults.

The campus is expected to total 157,000 square-feet and include 56 parking spaces.

“LRT Company is excited to expand into Rhode Island with our new senior housing project, which has been over three years in the making,” said Lawrence LaBonte, founder and CEO of LRT Company. “We are thankful to the city and state for working with us to earn entitlements for the project, and glad to be a part of the solution of limited housing supply available to mid- to low-market seniors. This is a large campus project that will have the high-end LRT Company amenities and units we plan for. It is well-located off the New London Turnpike, which serves as a connection to major highways in the surrounding area. We look forward to breaking ground in the not too distant future.”

Construction: In Progress

Wingate Living hits leasing milestone ahead of construction

Wingate Living and WL Development announced that the One Wingate Way East senior living community in Needham, Massachusetts reached 75% of units pre-leased.

Construction on the community is expected to begin by the end of the year which includes three floors with customized amenities including a rooftop lounge, grilling area, golf simulator, art workshop, yoga and spin studios and a library.

The community includes one and two-bedroom layouts with balconies, French doors and dozens of floorplans.

Residents will have access to additional amenities including a fitness center, salon, spa, display kitchen and underground parking.

“Our vision for One Wingate Way East is to create a vibrant and active environment for older adults in a luxury, boutique setting with easy access to all the lifestyle amenities and services they need to remain healthy, engaged and fulfilled,” said Alexandra Schuster, President of Wingate Living. “The speed at which these units have been leased demonstrates how special this project is, and we cannot wait to introduce One Wingate Way East to the Needham community.”

Construction: Completed

American House opens latest Florida community

Senior living provider American House recently announced the opening of the company’s latest community in Florida, located in Bynton Beach.

American House Boynton Beach includes 130 apartments ranging between studio, one- and two-bedroom units for independent living, assisted living and memory care. The two-story community adds to the existing eight Florida American House properties.

Some amenities include a full-service salon, barbershop, fitness center, theater room, game room, in-unit laundry, transportation services and housekeeping services.

“The entire team looks forward to tailoring the services of American House Boynton Beach to exceed the expectations of all our residents,” said American House President Jeff Floyd said in the news release.

AmericanHouse operates over 60 communities nationwide.

