Movers and Shakers: Mercy Housing Announces California President; IRA Capital Onboards New Leader

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Presbyterian Homes & Services names CEO

Presbyterian Homes & Services has announced Jon Fletcher as its incoming CEO following the retirement of current CEO Dan Lindh.

Fletcher will officially step into the role in February, once Lindh’s retirement takes effect.

Advertisement

Read more about the appointment on Senior Housing News.

Mercy Housing announces California leader

Mercy Housing, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tiffany Bohee as its new president of Mercy Housing California.

According to a press release, Bohee will take on the role effective Jan. 6.

Advertisement

In her role, Bohee will lead the organization’s statewide operations, including real estate development, fundraising, resident services and local and state policy initiatives.

Bohee brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, including roles at Lendlease and the San Francisco Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure, the release states.

IRA Capital onboards new leader

IRA Capital, a private equity firm, announced it has onboarded Andrew Ciarfalia as vice president of asset management for its senior housing portfolio.

In his new role, Ciarfalia will focus on optimizing IRA’s senior housing asset management capabilities and driving the firm’s continued growth in the sector, a press release states.

Ciarfalia brings more than a decade of experience to the position and has served in a variety of leadership roles with Sunrise Senior Living.

“Andy brings a wealth of experience and will be an invaluable member of IRA’s Senior Housing team as we continue to expand both our platform and portfolio,” Jay Gangwal, managing partner at IRA Capital said in the release.

Heritage Pointe of Warren announces nursing director

Heritage Pointe of Warren has announced Allyson Hurst as its director of nursing.

According to a press release, Hurst plans to “continue to bolster and grow that practice by ensuring that the nursing staff has all they need to excel in their jobs” in her new role.

Prior to joining Heritage Pointe of Warren, Hurst worked in emergency nursing and was chief nursing officer for four and half years at an acute rehabilitation facility in Fort Wayne.