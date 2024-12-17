SHN BUILD – Solving the Infrastructure Riddle – Inside One Senior Living Provider’s Journey

This article is sponsored by SBA Connect. It is based on a discussion with Josh King, VP of Information Technology at Lutheran Senior Services, and Ty Harris, Principal Business Development Director of Connectivity Solutions at SBA Communications. This discussion took place on November 20th, 2024, at the SHN BUILD conference.

Senior Housing News (SHN): I’m joined on stage by Josh King, VP of Information Technology at Lutheran Senior Services (LSS), and Ty Harris, Principal Business Development Director of Connectivity Solutions at SBA Communications. LSS is a not-for-profit organization serving tens of thousands of lives across the greater St. Louis area, central Missouri, and Illinois through its portfolio of life plan communities and senior housing options. SBA is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure, including towers, distributed antenna systems, and small cells, with operations spanning the Americas and beyond.

Josh, you’re here to talk about the infrastructure journey LSS has been on. Can you take us back to the beginning? What was the major problem or goal you needed to address?

Josh King: Absolutely. Our initial focus was on resident-provided Internet. While our business infrastructure supported the operational side of senior living, we realized we needed to improve the quality, safety, and security of Internet services for our residents—something we could manage and control.

As we dug deeper, the scope expanded. We wanted to include what we defined as “content,” which encompassed services residents use frequently, like chapel broadcasts and entertainment. TV was also part of the mix, though we approached it differently than traditional providers like Comcast or Spectrum. Finally, we realized cellular coverage in our buildings needed attention as well. So, what began as improving resident Internet turned into a broader infrastructure project.

SHN: What were the next steps in evaluating technology solutions? What were the key decision criteria?

King: We had to step back and look at the problem holistically. The challenge was that many of our buildings were built decades ago—some 20 or 30 years—and relied on outdated infrastructure like CAT 3 cables and coaxial systems. These systems supported traditional cable providers but weren’t built for today’s technological demands.

We evaluated current infrastructure standards in the broader technology industry—not just in senior living. That led us to focus on fiber as the backbone. We wanted to bring “fiber to the edge,” meaning fiber all the way to individual units and across campuses.

SHN: LSS has a fairly large IT department. How did you approach total cost of ownership when considering infrastructure-as-a-service partners?

King: Evaluating total cost of ownership required a deep cost analysis. It was about balancing our current infrastructure with what we needed to provide for residents. We considered managed services versus a more hands-on infrastructure model.

For us, the goal was to blend our business infrastructure with a resident-focused infrastructure while ensuring the best ROI. We needed a solution that would serve both sides without creating unnecessary overlap or waste.

SHN: When did this process begin, and how did you get it underway?

King: We started in late 2022 with a pilot community to test the waters. We asked ourselves: What are the core problems we want to solve, and what solutions are we looking to deliver? Once we clarified our goals, we initiated the RFP process in 2023, thoroughly vetting potential partners. By early 2024, we were ready to kick off implementation.

SHN: Enter SBA. Josh, how has SBA partnered with LSS on this project?

King: The partnership is a combination of expertise from both organizations. I’m fortunate to have a robust team, including project managers, an infrastructure group, and frontline technology specialists.

SBA brings an understanding of infrastructure and connectivity that complements our knowledge of our campuses and residents. Together, we have three critical weekly meetings:

Enterprise Level: We check overall timelines and progress. Technical Meetings: We discuss detailed project plans and technical challenges. Campus Level: We coordinate with installers and operations teams, ensuring everything is on track.

These meetings ensure alignment and address issues like drilling through walls or coordinating with local teams for on-site installations.

SHN: Ty, from SBA’s perspective, how have you partnered with LSS? Can you also share a bit about SBA’s unique approach and competitive differentiators?

Ty Harris: From the RFP process onward, we worked closely with LSS to understand their infrastructure needs. Many of their properties were 20 or 30 years old, so we performed detailed due diligence before proposing a solution.

The infrastructure challenge is unique for every property. For LSS, we deployed a passive optical network (PON), which delivers fiber to every unit and ensures unlimited scalability. We also implemented property-wide Wi-Fi to replace outdated systems reliant on individual cable modems.

This allows for a unified network, enabling advanced healthcare technologies, such as voice assistants and fall-detection systems, to function seamlessly. The result is a scalable, future-proof solution that supports the resident experience and operational goals.

SHN: Quick audience question: How big is LSS’s IT team?

King: We recently grew through acquisitions. Before, we had about 37 team members, but we’re now at 42, especially with the addition of four communities in Pennsylvania.

SHN: Where are you in the process right now?

King: We’re getting ready to launch our pilot site in Springfield, Illinois, in the next couple of weeks. As part of the rollout, we’ll go unit by unit, spending about 60 minutes in each apartment. During this time, we’ll ensure their Internet is live, help connect devices, and explain how to log in with their personal credentials.

We’re using micro-segmentation to give residents their own secure network (SSID), so they can bank online, print wirelessly, or stream entertainment like Netflix or Prime Video.

SHN: You mentioned TV as part of this solution. Can you clarify what that entails?

King: Yes, we partnered with RH TV, which introduced us to SBA. RH TV acts as a DirectTV reseller but delivers content through the fiber infrastructure. Each resident’s TV essentially becomes a monitor, controlled through an LG box.

The interface looks similar to what you’d see in a hotel. Residents can access TV channels we provide, watch community broadcasts (like chapel services), or use apps like Netflix and Prime Video by logging in with their personal credentials. It’s a unified experience that consolidates everything on one platform.

SHN: That aligns with the trend toward senior living adopting a hospitality feel. Have there been any lessons learned so far? Any advice for others starting similar projects?

King: My biggest piece of advice: Don’t think of infrastructure as just an IT project. One challenge we didn’t anticipate during our pilot phase was the lack of electrical outlets in older buildings.

Many of our residents use multiple devices, and while we walked through properties during planning, we didn’t count outlets. Midway through the project, we had to pause and work with local electricians to install additional power sources.

If I had to do it again, I’d ensure we accounted for the building’s electrical needs from day one.

SHN: Ty, any thoughts on lessons learned or advice from SBA’s perspective?

Harris: Josh hit the nail on the head. Due diligence is everything. The more upfront work you do—evaluating infrastructure, identifying gaps, and anticipating potential challenges—the smoother the project will go.

Our project managers walked the properties alongside LSS’s team, ensuring we addressed as much as possible before implementation began. Staying ahead of potential issues is critical.

SHN: What’s the key to future-proofing infrastructure in senior living as technology continues to evolve?

Harris: It starts with a strong foundation. The PON system we deployed for LSS is designed to support future technologies. I always use the analogy that infrastructure is like the road, and the technologies are the cars driving on it. Cars will change over time, but the road has to be solid.

As a REIT, SBA provides upfront capital and plans long-term, which allows us to deploy infrastructure that will carry senior living communities into the future.

King: I agree. Fiber is our investment for the next 15 to 20 years. Technology evolves quickly, so there’s always a risk something new could emerge. But at this point, fiber is the best bet to support future innovations.

SHN: Did you take advantage of SBA’s upfront capital offering, and what was the impact?

King: Yes, we did. We analyzed our current spend—looking at what we were paying cable companies and other infrastructure providers. By combining some upfront investment with long-term ROI, we were able to make a compelling financial case.

The monthly recurring costs are manageable, and we’re seeing strong ROI over a 10-year horizon.

Harris: From SBA’s perspective, our ability to provide upfront capital lets us address infrastructure across an entire portfolio, as we did with LSS. It enables long-term planning and ensures consistency across properties.

SHN: Josh, investing in infrastructure isn’t as flashy as implementing new technologies. Was it difficult to get organizational buy-in?

King: It wasn’t easy, but it was necessary. We were at an impasse. So many new technologies—what Ty called “cars”—were coming at us, but we didn’t have the infrastructure “road” to support them.

At the executive level, we decided the long-term benefits of upgrading our infrastructure outweighed the challenges. Without this investment, we couldn’t implement the innovations our teams and residents want.

SHN: Looking at the big picture, what are your thoughts on technology trends for senior living in 2025 and beyond?

King: Technology will play a huge role in solving challenges like staffing and increasing resident satisfaction. Voice assistants, fall detection systems, and other smart technologies will become more prevalent.

Once we have the infrastructure in place, we’ll be able to adopt these innovations more seamlessly.

SHN: How have residents reacted so far?

King: Overall, they’re excited. Communication is key, so we’re partnering with executive directors who know their populations best. We’ve had residents at our pilot site come to technology discussions with impressive knowledge and expectations. Some residents want flexibility, and we’re ensuring the infrastructure allows that.

SHN: Ty, how does SBA view its role as a technology partner for senior living providers?

Harris: We see ourselves as true partners. Our role isn’t to pitch a one-size-fits-all solution. Instead, we listen to our clients, assess their needs, and design solutions tailored to their properties.

We’re also solution-agnostic, meaning we partner with other technology companies when needed to provide a holistic approach. Long-term investment is at the heart of our philosophy.

SHN: Josh, what’s next for LSS in this infrastructure journey?

King: We’re launching our pilot site by the end of this year. Then, we’ll roll out the project across our seven life plan communities in Missouri and Illinois, aiming for completion by October 2025. After that, we’ll expand into our Pennsylvania communities.

SHN: One final audience question: What’s the most ambitious infrastructure upgrade you’ve faced?

King: It’s this one. Without a doubt.

Harris: I’d agree. Existing buildings—what we call “brownfield” properties—are the most challenging. It’s about overcoming limitations and designing solutions that work within those constraints.

SHN: Thank you both for sharing your insights and expertise. It’s clear that solving the infrastructure riddle is a critical step for senior living providers as they prepare for the future.

