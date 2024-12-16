Presbyterian Homes & Services Names New Leader as Longtime CEO Prepares to Retire

Presbyterian Homes & Services has named Jon Fletcher as the organization’s new top leader.

Fletcher is set to officially take the reins next February, filling the shoes of current CEO Dan Lindh, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Fletcher currently serves as senior vice president of Senior Housing Partners, the St. Paul, Minnesota-based organization’s development arm that also serves as a strategic advisory firm to other nonprofits across the U.S. PHS currently has 61 communities in its portfolio, and the organization ranked as the fourth-largest senior housing nonprofit in the country, according to the 2024 LeadingAge Ziegler 200 list.

In the press release about his new appointment, Fletcher said he was “incredibly grateful and humbled to have the opportunity.”

“I look forward to building upon the PHS legacy and our mission of honoring God by enriching the lives and touching the hearts of older adults,” he said. “Together we will continue to prioritize providing more choices and opportunities for older adults to live well through the lens of our biblical foundation, embracing health and wellness, innovation, and stewardship of talent and resources.”

A representative for Presbyterian Homes & Services did not elaborate on his new role when reached by Senior Housing News Monday.

In taking the new role, Fletcher has big shoes to fill. Outgoing CEO Lindh has served the organization for 48 years after joining as an accountant in 1976. After working his way up through the ranks, he ascended to the role of CEO of the organization in 1996.

“Dan’s unwavering commitment to serving older adults, his never-ending energy to upholding a deeply rooted Christian culture and his incredible industry knowledge have been instrumental in building an organization deeply focused on living out its mission of honoring God by enriching the lives and touching the hearts of older adults,” Jim Green, chair of the PHS Board of Directors, said in the press release release.

He takes the top leadership spot as the organization arrives at a “crucial time … as the ministry continues to extend its footprint into new service areas and geographic markets.”

PHS is in the process of extending its footprint. Most recently, the organization was working on expanding its Kirkland Crossing community in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. In general, the organization has its eye on other states for growth, such as Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, as Fletcher told Senior Housing News during an Aug. 29 webinar.

As it grows, Presbyterian Homes also is seeking to better staff its communities by attracting new workers along with diversifying its products for a new incoming generation of older adults. And looking ahead, Fletcher has a “strong commitment to resident satisfaction and dedication to fostering a Christian culture [that] align perfectly with PHS values,” the organization noted.