Movers and Shakers: SRI Management Adds SVP of Sales; Kendal Welcomes Senior Director

SRI Management adds SVP of sales

SRI Management has added Heather Haley as its senior vice president of sales.

In her role, Haley will “oversee sales operations, drive revenue strategies, and support the company’s mission to provide vibrant and enriching lifestyles to seniors across its communities,” a press release states.

Haley brings over 20 years of healthcare sales experience, and the past decade has been in the senior living industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Heather to our executive team,” SRI Management CEO Don Bishop said in the release. “Her extensive experience in senior living sales and her passion for serving others will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. Heather’s leadership reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional communities for our residents. We’re happy to have her on our team.”

Kendal Corp. welcomes senior director

The Kendal Corporation announced it has appointed Max Ault as its senior director of project integration.

According to a press release, Ault will start his new role Jan. 20, 2025. The release states he will “optimize project implementation and organizational systems to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.”

Ault brings more than 17 years of experience to the position and is credited with “leading efforts that supported more than $250 million in public and private real estate developments.”

“Max brings a wealth of experience that deepens our bench in many areas, such as sustainability and development and expands our reach in others, particularly in business processes and philanthropy,” Vassar Byrd, Kendal Corp. CEO said in the release. “We are thrilled to welcome him to Kendal, adding to our goal to serve all Kendal Affiliates effectively, comprehensively and creatively.”

Goodwin Living hires executive director

Goodwin Living announced it has hired Hwan Yi as the executive director of its Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads location.

According to a press release, Yi succeeds Justin Carwile, who held the position since 2017. In his role, Yi is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

Yi brings more than 20 years of experience to the position and most recently served as the health care center administrator of Sunrise Senior Living’s The Fairfax at Belvoir Woods community.