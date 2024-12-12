In the Pipeline: Experience Senior Living Starts on Latest Community; New Church Residences Projects Advance in Georgia

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: In Progress

Experience Senior Living, NexCore Group start construction in Virginia

Experience Senior Living, along with its parent company NexCore Group, recently started construction on a 15-story, luxury senior living community in Falls Church.

The Reserve at Falls Church will include 215 luxury apartments with independent living, assisted living and memory care. The community is the 18th senior living development for NexCore and Experience Senior Living and the second development within the company’s luxury The Reserve Collection brand.

Nuveen Real Estate and NexCore Group provided capital for the project, and the third community both organizations have partnered on.

Experience Senior Living / NexCore Group

“We’re excited to bring The Reserve at Falls Church to life and are thrilled to be able to offer our award-winning continuum of care, allowing residents of Falls Church to remain close to their friends and family and enjoy the lifestyle they’ve grown accustomed to,” said Phill Barklow, President of Experience Senior Living. “The Reserve is the pinnacle of luxury among senior communities and offers more than just a place to live—it’s a community of connection and purpose where residents can enjoy elevated living, unparalleled care, and a deep sense of connection to their community.”

Shared amenities include dining with organic ingredients at multiple restaurants including a chophouse, seafood restaurant, oyster bar and cocktail lounge. Other amenities include an indoor saltwater pool and spa, fitness center, maker space for events and classes, along with concierge services, valet parking and electric vehicles available for use.

New active adult community starts construction

Amblebrook at Gettysburg, a new resort-style active adult community for older adults 55 and up recently started construction in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The community is managed by Crown Community Development, and the project’s developer is CCD Rock.

The community will include 259 homes in a neighborhood format, with the community expected to be completed in mid-2025.

A total of 570 homes have been sold at Amblebrook, more than one-quarter of the total homes planned to be built within the community.

“We’re excited to introduce the newest neighborhood at Amblebrook,” said Sara Carbonell, director of marketing and sales for Amblebrook at Gettysburg. “The start of construction on our Highland neighborhood is coming at the perfect time, as we have seen an increased demand for homes over the past year from prospective residents coming from all up and down the East Coast.”

Construction: Completed

New Church Residences opens one affordable community, starts construction on another

National Church Residences recently marked the grand opening of Sweetwater Point, a new affordable senior housing community in Douglasville, Georgia.

The $20 million community is available for older adults 62 and up and construction was completed in August, the company said in a news release.

The three-story community includes 96 units of affordable senior housing units with 55 one-bedroom apartments and 41 two-bedroom apartments with modern finishes for the independent living community. Amenities at the community include a fitness center, arts and crafts room and a commons gathering space.

National Church Residences also announced the start of construction on a new affordable senior housing community in Union City, Georgia.

The $18.2 million community is designed for older adults 55 and older and includes 80 one-unit apartments with a range of amenities, and increases the number of affordable apartments on the Christian City Campus from 291 to 371 units.

