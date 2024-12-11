Eli Lilly Partners with the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation on Blood Test Study 

Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP) has partnered with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) for a study comparing blood tests that could help predict and diagnose Alzheimer’s disease.
The Bio-Hermes-002 study looks to increase participation of underrepresented older adults within typical Alzheimer’s clinical research, with at least 25% participation earmarked for the study from minority groups.
The study will examine each biomarker related to the proliferation of Alzheimer’s disease to diagnose but also predict the accumulation of amyloid and tau build up in the brain, key indicators of Alzheimer’s disease.
“This study is critical for the eventual development of tests and trial designs that will improve lives, and we thank them for their partnership,” GAP President John Dwyer said in a news release.
The study will further research of specific biomarkers in the brain related to Alzheimer’s disease, something that’s “critical” to reaching a timely diagnosis and treatment for older adults living with cognitive decline, according to Mark Mintun M.D., who is the group vice president of neuroscience research and development for Eli Lilly and Company. Mintun also serves as the president of Avid Radiopharmaceuticals.
Data from the study will be housed on the AD Workbench, a cloud-based data platform that allows sharing of information with other researchers from the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative.
In April, a blood test for Alzheimer’s disease under development by Eli Lilly known as Elecsys received a Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“Blood-based tests for Alzheimer’s are highly appealing because they can be run inexpensively and at scale in large populations,” Parnas told Senior Housing News. “Roche, being the world’s leader in in-vitro diagnostics and with more than 100,000 instruments globally, could herewith guarantee worldwide access to timely Alzheimers’ diagnosis for patients.”