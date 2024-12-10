New Study Deepens Understanding of How Vascular Risk Factors Affect Alzheimer’s 

Researchers have found that Alzheimer’s and vascular risk factors affect blood flow in a variety of ways, particularly around the brain.
That’s according to a recent study published from the Alzheimer’s Association, in which researchers evaluated 257 people with different kinds of Alzheimer’s disease diagnoses and severity. The researchers found that certain vascular risk factors were associated with reduced cerebral blood flow (CBF) in white matter portions of the brain that otherwise appeared normal.
As a result, blood flow patterns could be used to help determine changes caused by Alzheimer’s and other vascular problems.
“Across the [Alzheimer’s] continuum, regional CBF changes likely reflect the effects of both neurodegeneration and microvascular impairment,” the study’s authors wrote. “Our findings support the contribution of cerebral [small vessel disease] in AD pathogenesis, further establishing links between AD and cerebrovascular dysfunction.”
The presence of amyloid proteins, which are currently attributed to being a cause of Alzheimer’s disease, were determined with MRIs, which also measured blood flow in the brain. A total of 269 scans were taken of participants, with 12 being removed due to poor quality mapping. Blood flow was then mapped and compared with individuals with low and high VRF statuses.
Of the 257 individuals involved in the study, 125 had two or more vascular risk factors.
Study of the results from the mappings indicated relative cerebral blood flow can “effectively differentiate between disease groups,” the report’s authors wrote.
While the results have been positive, the study’s authors wrote there were a variety of limitations, including a limited number of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease that “may not fully represent the [Alzheimer’s] spectrum.” Moving forward, the authors plan to conduct further studies with larger datasets from multiple centers compared to the single site for this particular study.
Additionally, the study was “cross-sectional” and can’t “establish a causal relationship between CBF changes and disease progression.”
“We recognize that our study may not capture the full diversity of the broader population, and certain groups may be underrepresented, which could affect the generalizability of our findings,” the authors wrote. “Moving forward, we are dedicated to enhancing our research practices to promote greater diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring that future studies better reflect the diverse perspectives within our community.”